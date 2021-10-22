U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,488.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,426.75
    -52.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.80
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +0.35 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +11.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.14
    -0.35 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8590
    -0.1290 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,341.86
    -2,837.99 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,504.39
    -30.26 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.27
    +26.97 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

PUZZLE X takes Frontier Materials Technologies to the next level in Barcelona

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 16 to 18, Barcelona will host the first edition of PUZZLE X, an initiative focused on using Materials Deep Tech to build a better future for humanity in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Organized by Fira de Barcelona, the Advanced Material Future Preparedness Taskforce (AMPT) and Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCB), PUZZLE X includes a yearly event and a 365-day venture builder to build a global ecosystem for Materials Deep Tech startups.

PUZZLE X takes Frontier Materials Technologies to the next level in Barcelona.
PUZZLE X takes Frontier Materials Technologies to the next level in Barcelona.

The first edition will be held at the Gran Via venue together with Smart City Expo World Congress and Tomorrow.Mobility. The three-day event will feature thought leaders in innovation, deep tech science, sustainability, industry and technology investment. Nobel laureate, Konstantin Novoselov; Pablo Rodríguez, ambassador for [X], Google's Moonshot Factory; Andrés De León, CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies; and Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics are among the keynote speakers. The event will also be live-streamed through the PUZZLE X digital platform for those who cannot attend in person.

Frontier Materials startups in biotechnology, nanoelectronics and graphene applications will exhibit their products and pitch in front of an international panel of investors from Silicon Valley to Europe and Asia in the X-BIT Showcase and X-PITCH Investor Sessions. Moreover, the event will feature real time graphic facilitation to visually communicated the key concepts emerging during the keynote and panel discussions.

The building blocks of the future

Frontier and advanced materials, including quantum materials, low-dimensional materials, 2D materials like graphene, and intelligent composites, have a great impact in industries such as Energy, Mobility, Healthcare, Construction, Electronics, Textile and Connectivity, among others, and therefore are great tools to steer innovation for societal impact. To achieve this goal PUZZLE X will focus on four SDGs every year and in 2021 these will be SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being; SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and SDG 13, Climate Action.

PUZZLE X Venture

Supported by the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, the Government of Catalonia and Barcelona City Council, AMPT is partnering with MWCB to create a venture ecosystem to accelerate innovative startups with globally scalable solutions. PUZZLE X Venture Barcelona will be the first entrepreneurial hub in the world for Materials Deep Tech companies, establishing Barcelona as the epicentre of Frontier Materials and SDGs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665738/Fira_de_Barcelona_PUZZLE_X.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo
Fira de Barcelona Logo

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Trade Sideways

    Stocks are trading sideways this Thursday afternoon following a series of key earnings reports.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • Copper Rebounds as Global Energy Crisis Keeps Roiling the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most base metals rose, with copper trimming a weekly slump, as the sector continues to be roiled by the global energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The energy crunch, fueled by record coal and g

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau's demand for faster emissions cuts

    Canada's oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic. Suncor Energy, the second-largest Canadian crude producer, says it remains focused on cutting emissions by 2030, not 2025 as the Canadian government will require. "Honestly, 2025 is going to be tough," Martha Hall Findlay, Suncor's Chief Sustainability Officer, told Reuters.

  • Waste Management eyes Pennsylvania, elsewhere for landfill gas plants

    It's increasing that commitment to renewable natural gas and sustainability under the aegis of Tara Hemmer, SVP and chief sustainability officer.

  • The Countries That Could Spoil Global Climate Negotiations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.More than 190 countries signed on the dotted line of the Paris Agreement in 2015, forming a new global consensus on the imperative to halt rising temperatures. The collect

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • First Solar and SolarEdge Are Falling. Why Solar Stocks Got Downgraded.

    Analysts at Guggenheim see risks to the solar sector from rising input costs for steel, aluminum, labor, and panels.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    BERLIN (Reuters) -An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • Dupont Takes Action to Underscore Climate and Water Commitments

    Last month, DuPont shared three announcements to reaffirm the company’s 2030 climate action and water stewardship commitments. With Climate Week NYC just behind us and COP26 set for early November,...

  • This Zero-Emission Superyacht Concept Is So Green It Grows Its Own Fruits and Vegetables

    The vessel brings a whole new meaning to green.

  • US plastics to outstrip coal’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, study finds

    American plastics industry, described by experts as ‘the new coal’, releasing at least 232m tons of gas annually Plastic bottles in San Francisco. ‘The health impacts of the emissions are disproportionately borne by low-income communities and communities of color,’ Judith Enck of Beyond Plastics said. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The plastics industry in the United States is on track to release more greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) than coal-powered electricity generating plants by the

  • Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine

    The Biden administration dealt a serious blow Wednesday to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, ordering a study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The U.S. Forest Service filed an application with the Bureau of Land Management for a “mineral withdrawal,” which would begin with a two-year comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted in the watershed that flows into the Boundary Waters. “A place like the Boundary Waters should be enjoyed by and protected for everyone, not only today but for future generations,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

  • On the Path to Net-Zero, Canada's Opportunity to Lead in a Global Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy is Now

    The weather events of 2020 and 2021 made clear that climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing Canada today and that the time for Canada to act on, and invest in, the journey to net-zero is now. The question becomes – how does Canada get there, and what will it cost?

  • Energy Crisis Exposes EU Tensions With Few Fixes for Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices are exacerbating divisions in the European Union as national leaders brace for heated talks about how to protect the most vulnerable and avoid a backlash against the bloc’s ambitious climate change plan.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions Wit