PUZZLE X takes Frontier Materials Technologies to the next level in Barcelona

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 16 to 18, Barcelona will host the first edition of PUZZLE X, an initiative focused on using Materials Deep Tech to build a better future for humanity in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Organized by Fira de Barcelona, the Advanced Material Future Preparedness Taskforce (AMPT) and Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCB), PUZZLE X includes a yearly event and a 365-day venture builder to build a global ecosystem for Materials Deep Tech startups.

The first edition will be held at the Gran Via venue together with Smart City Expo World Congress and Tomorrow.Mobility. The three-day event will feature thought leaders in innovation, deep tech science, sustainability, industry and technology investment. Nobel laureate, Konstantin Novoselov; Pablo Rodríguez, ambassador for [X], Google's Moonshot Factory; Andrés De León, CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies; and Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics are among the keynote speakers. The event will also be live-streamed through the PUZZLE X digital platform for those who cannot attend in person.

Frontier Materials startups in biotechnology, nanoelectronics and graphene applications will exhibit their products and pitch in front of an international panel of investors from Silicon Valley to Europe and Asia in the X-BIT Showcase and X-PITCH Investor Sessions. Moreover, the event will feature real time graphic facilitation to visually communicated the key concepts emerging during the keynote and panel discussions.

The building blocks of the future

Frontier and advanced materials, including quantum materials, low-dimensional materials, 2D materials like graphene, and intelligent composites, have a great impact in industries such as Energy, Mobility, Healthcare, Construction, Electronics, Textile and Connectivity, among others, and therefore are great tools to steer innovation for societal impact. To achieve this goal PUZZLE X will focus on four SDGs every year and in 2021 these will be SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being; SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and SDG 13, Climate Action.

PUZZLE X Venture

Supported by the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, the Government of Catalonia and Barcelona City Council, AMPT is partnering with MWCB to create a venture ecosystem to accelerate innovative startups with globally scalable solutions. PUZZLE X Venture Barcelona will be the first entrepreneurial hub in the world for Materials Deep Tech companies, establishing Barcelona as the epicentre of Frontier Materials and SDGs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665738/Fira_de_Barcelona_PUZZLE_X.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

