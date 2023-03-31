U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.75
    +11.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,123.50
    +41.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.00
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.43
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9310
    +0.2420 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,156.57
    -724.03 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.04
    -4.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,035.98
    +253.05 (+0.91%)
     

The Puzzles & Survival x Resident Evil Collaboration Starts Today

PR Newswire
·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration between the Resident Evil series and Puzzle & Survival has finally started! The collaboration event officially begins at 9 a. m. on March 30th (Thursday). Popular characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong, as well as powerful enemies such as Licker, G-Creatures, and the Tyrant will also appear. For details, please see the global release from 37GAMES.

Starting today at 9 a.m. March 30th, 2023, 37GAMES, publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 strategy game Puzzles & Survival, is announcing the worldwide launch of its official collaboration event with Capcom, publisher of the famed zombie horror series Resident Evil. To celebrate this event, an official promo film has already been released for the players as well!

Fight alongside Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong in Raccoon City!

https://youtu.be/bJlLicyNmsw

Three iconic Resident Evil characters, Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong, have joined Puzzles & Survival as new heroes. Additionally, there will be six new in-game events and other custom in-game content for you to discover!

Fight Alongside Three Iconic Resident Evil Characters

During the collaboration event, Puzzles & Survival players will be able to experience the terrifying storyline of the Resident Evil series, and recruit characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong to fight against their opponents. These iconic heroes all have their unique weapons and skills, which they will need to battle against horrific enemies such as the Tyrant!

Escape from Raccoon City via Six New In-Game Events

This collaboration will feature six new in-game events. Players will start by visiting R.P.D (Raccoon Police Department) to collect intelligence. They will need to defeat lickers, confront William (G), defeat the Tyrant, decode secret Umbrella data, and work together to destroy Umbrella once and for all!

Log In to Claim Free Supplies

The collaboration between Puzzles & Survival and Resident Evil officially begins today! Tyrant and William (G) are preparing to attack the Sanctuary! Make sure to use gift codes to claim pre-war supplies. There are a huge number of other benefits players can get by joining the official Puzzles & Survival community. Make sure you don't miss out!

Game Name

Puzzles & Survival

Price

Free (with In-App Purchases)

Languages

Japanese/English/Simplified Chinese /Traditional Chinese/
German/Russian/French/Korean/Portuguese/Thai/Turkish/
Spanish/Italian/Vietnamese/Polish/Indonesian/Dutch/Malay/Arabic

Platform

iPhone/Android

Download Link

https://pse.is/pnsre04

Official Website

https://www.pnsofficial.com

Collaboration

March 30th, 2023 9 a.m. to April 18th 9 a.m. (UTC+9)

Customer Support

global.support@37games.com

©2023 37GAMES All Rights Reserved.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-puzzles--survival-x-resident-evil-collaboration-starts-today-301786589.html

SOURCE 37 GAMES

