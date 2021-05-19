PVC Emulsion Sales Accelerating as Application in Flooring & Wall Coverings within Construction Industry Rises: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on global PVC emulsion predicts an expansion of around 4% CAGR through 2031, evaluates award winning market research company Fact.MR. Extensive usage of PVC emulsion in wide range of applications such as printing inks, fabric coatings, flooring & wall coverings and surface coatings will provide growth opportunities to the PVC suppliers during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Growing demand from the building & construction industry across various countries such as the U.S., U.K., India, China, and France is creating growth opportunities for the manufacturers. Increasing number of manufacturing hubs, growing construction sector and expansion of new projects and products by key players are expected to raise the industry value through the forecast period.

Furthermore, sales of PVC emulsions are expected to amplify over the coming years due to the rising demand in wall coatings, surface & fabric coatings and other applications within construction sector. High investment in research & development activities for developing products suitable with green environment and with high chemical resistance will provide higher profit margin to the leading industry players in the upcoming decade.

"Rising concerns related to the environment are encouraging the key players to invest more in development of sustainable products with high chemical resistance and heat stability to meet the environmental policies implemented by various governments" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Flooring & wall coverings will hold a major chunk of global PVC emulsion market share during the forecast period

High demand for PVC emulsion from automotive and construction industry of United States is spurring the sales

Europe is leading the European PVC emulsion market on the back of highly advanced manufacturing hubs and growing demand from construction industry

China is anticipated to contribute the highest share in the PVC emulsion market of East Asia

India is expected to exhibit hegemony in the demand for PVC emulsions backed by growing construction sector & highly developed manufacturing sector

UK and France are expected to witness a steady growth due to the growing demand of PVC emulsions from the construction sector through 2021

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled by Fact.MR operating in PVC emulsion market includes Chemplast Sanmar Limited Group, Finolex Industries Limited, SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Kem One, Formosa Plastics Corporation U.S.A, Yunnan Zhenbang Technology Co. Ltd., VESTOLIT GmbH, Vinnolit GmbH & Co KG, LG Chem, RusVinyl LLC, and Vinythai Public Company Limited among others. Prominent players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and extending their regional footprints through strategic mergers and collaborations with top players across the globe.

For instance, in January 2020, Synthomer PLC announced they received the European clearance for the acquisition of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Also, in July 2020, Kem One announced the collaboration with POLYLOOP, a start-up specializing in developing compact recycling unit, to develop PVC recycling at the Balan site that will help both the companies meet the expectations of recycled plastics transformers.

Furthermore, another leading player, Meghmani Finechem announced the set up forward integration project of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC resin) having annual capacity of 30,000 MT at its existing plant in India.

More Valuable Insights on PVC emulsion market

Fact.MR has published a recent report on global PVC emulsion market for the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The study gives a detailed segmentation on the trends, challenges and drivers of the market expected to prevail in the upcoming years. In order to gain a better understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of application (flooring & wall coverings, synthetic leather manufacturing, automotive mastic & sealants, fabric coatings, surface coatings, printing inks & adhesives, and others) across key geographies such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

