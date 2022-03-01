U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,207.50
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.20
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.35
    +0.63 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.90
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1640
    +0.1740 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.74
    +5,287.37 (+13.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.21
    +109.47 (+12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,916.97
    +390.15 (+1.47%)
     

PVC Foam Sheet Market for Structural Composites to Develop at CAGR of 4.1% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Increase in funding in the wind energy industry and rise in contract agreements for the delivery of wind energy in countries such as China and India are likely to bolster the global demand

- The PVC foam sheet market for structural composites is growing due to major technological advancements in PVC sheet extruder lines

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PVC foam sheet market for structural composites was valued over US$ 900 Mn in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The closed-hole cross-linked structure of PVC foam sheet for structural composites has great stiffness, outstanding strength-to-weight ratio, as well as toughness. With these features, PVC foam sheets are utilized in a wide array of purposes, including building & construction, maritime, transportation, and wind energy. Manufacturers of PVC foam sheet for structural composites are capitalizing on new prospective in wind energy. Thus, revenue from wind energy applications in the PVC foam sheet market for structural composites is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. As a result, manufacturers of PCV foam sheets are taking advantage of immense possibilities in the production of wind blades.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

In 2019, Asia Pacific held a large share of the global PVC foam sheet market for structural composites in terms of demand, followed by Europe and North America. In 2019, China retained a commanding position in the Asia Pacific PVC foam sheet market for structural composites. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific PVC foam sheet market for structural composites is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in the years to come.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77621

Key Findings of Market Report

  • PVC foam sheet's ability to absorb fatigue resistance and offer toughness, moisture, and great bond strength with conventional adhesives and resins is projected to drive the demand in the near future

  • Machine makers are laying more emphasis on providing equipment to organizations that specialize in SPC production. As a result, SPC is gaining traction as a significant driver for the market.

  • In 2019, the global PVC foam sheet market for structural composites was dominated by the transportation industry. Surge in demand for PVC foam sheets in the manufacture of different automobile parts is expected to propel the segment at a rapid pace during the forecast period. PVC foam sheets are generally utilized for supporting buildings and interior design.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77621

  • By the end of the forecast period, the wind energy segment of the PVC foam sheet market for structural composites is predicted to grow at a quicker rate. PVC foam sheets for structural composites have strong fire & heat resistance, anti-corrosion, high stiffness, and good strength-to-weight ratio. The need for PVC foam sheets in the manufacturing of different wind turbine parts is projected to increase as a result of this.

  • India and China, with their huge population base and rapid rise in the middle-class people, offer promising opportunities for the PVC foam sheet market for structural composites in Asia Pacific. The demand for nacelle covers, rotor blades, and generator housing is expected to increase as the spending on the wind energy sector develops and contract agreements for the delivery of wind energy rises in countries such as China and India.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77621

Global PVC Foam Sheet Market for Structural Composites Market: Growth Drivers

  • Since balsa is heavier than PVC, players in the PVC foam sheet market for structural composites are focusing on wind energy application that demand lightweight materials such as PVC foam sheets

  • PVC face shields are in high demand in the healthcare industry of the U.S. and Brazil. Aside from PVC face shields, producers are focusing on SPC products, which are widely utilized in flooring applications.

Global PVC Foam Sheet Market for Structural Composites Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd

  • Deqing Sanhe Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd

  • Brett Martin Plastic Sheets

  • Armacell International S.A.

  • Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd

  • Novagard Solutions, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77621

Global PVC Foam Sheet Market for Structural Composites Market: Segmentation

Application

  • Transportation

  • Wind Energy

  • Marine

  • Building & Construction

  • Others

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Foam Adhesive Films Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/foam-adhesive-films-market.html

Foam Tape Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/foam-tapes-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/structural-composites-pvc-foam-sheet-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pvc-foam-sheet-market-for-structural-composites-to-develop-at-cagr-of-4-1-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301491666.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, shares slide

    Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group on Monday revised down its production forecast for this year due to "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges," knocking its shares down 14%. Electric vehicle startups like Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors, which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets. In late October, Lucid started deliveries of its $169,000 Lucid Air premium electric sedans, which have an estimated driving range of 520 miles (835 km) per change, a longer range than rival Tesla.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Manchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.