PVH Insiders Added US$1.2m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PVH

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Stefan Larsson for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$53.94 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$88.44), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 22.25k shares for US$1.2m. On the other hand they divested 6.15k shares, for US$470k. Overall, PVH insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PVH Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of PVH shares, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PVH Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no PVH insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in PVH and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - PVH has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

