PwC boosted by Saudi Arabia as Kingdom goes on spending spree

PwC has been a significant beneficiary of Saudi Arabia’s global spending spree as the Gulf state looks to grow its economy beyond oil and gas.

Middle Eastern revenues at the “Big Four” consulting business jumped by 30pc last year, new accounts show.

Kevin Ellis, chairman of PwC, told the Telegraph: “Saudi Arabia is the biggest driver in the Middle East, although the other parts of the Middle East are good [too].”

“You’ve got the oil transformation. In the Middle East, they’re spending a lot of money on it and moving faster with their ESG transformation, things like Neom.”

Neom is the name for a new city that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to build near the Red Sea in an expanse of desert the size of Belgium.

The project is estimated to cost $500bn and is the centrepiece of the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Kingdom away from oil and gas.

PwC would not disclose which specific projects it had worked with Saudi Arabia on. Public filings show it has worked with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), its huge sovereign wealth fund.

Some of PIF’s most high-profile investments include Newcastle United, which was bought by a Saudi led consortium in 2016, and the establishment of the breakaway LIV Golf Tournament.

Strong business in the Middle East helped PwC UK, the corporate entity that oversees the region, grow consulting revenues by 30pc to £1.7bn in the year ending in June.

Revenues across all of PwC UK, which also include the Channel Islands, grew by 16pc to £5.8bn in 2023.

Profits fell from £1.5bn to £1.3bn after a one-off windfall from the sale of its global mobility practice in 2022.

Partners took home £906,000 on average last year, down 1.5pc on 2022.

PwC employs some 26,000 people in the UK and hired 1,600 graduates in the twelve months to June.

Mr Ellis, who has previously said workers should come into the office to avoid being replaced by artificial intelligence, said recent graduates struggled with “soft skills”.

He said: “The generation that faced the biggest challenges from COVID were the younger generation, because it impacted their education and their ability to learn from others. The softer skills have been some of the most important things that we’re encouraging them to acquire and learn.

“We’ve now got five generations of people in our workforce. I think getting people back together in the office and learning face to face is going to be important for a business like ours.”

