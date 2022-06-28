PwC Canada announces new leadership team, effective July 1, 2022

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - PwC Canada is pleased to announce the firm's new leadership team, led by CEO Nicolas Marcoux, who has been re-elected for a second four-year term. Nicolas began his first term as CEO in 2018 and has led with care and delivered strong results for the firm despite periods of uncertainty and disruption in the market. Under Nicolas' leadership, the firm will continue to successfully build long-term trust and deliver sustained outcomes.

"Each member of PwC Canada's new leadership team possesses a diverse range of experiences and perspectives, all of which are critical to the success of our firm's ambition. Together, I'm confident in our collective abilities to bring our global strategy, The New Equation to life in Canada," said Nicolas Marcoux, CEO, PwC Canada. "We have bold plans to help build a better future for our clients, our people and our communities. As a community of solvers we're coming together in new and unexpected ways to fulfill our purpose which is to build trust in society and solve important problems."

This new leadership team is industry-leading across diversity, equity and inclusion indicators. It includes an almost entirely equal gender balance, including five members of BIPOC communities. While there are still gaps across some communities, this underlines the fact that there is still work to do when it comes to PwC's journey as outlined in our Trust Roadmap .

Meet PwC Canada's new Canadian Leadership Team (CLT):

Chris Dulny, Chief Digital, Data & Innovation Officer. In this expanded role, Chris will continue to drive a distinctive digital experience for our clients and people through our culture of innovation. Chris has tremendous experience leading PwC's innovation mandate and helping Canada's top businesses reach their transformation goals. For more than 25 years, Chris has worked with Canadian and multinational companies of all sizes across the technology, software, and media and entertainment sectors. Learn more about Chris.

Nadia King, Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Nadia will also oversee Corporate Development, Procurement, and Real Estate. With over 20 years' experience, she has established a proven track record of building trusted relationships with her teams and clients. Her extensive work in professional services will help PwC Canada drive strategic investments for the future, and build a business plan that will ensure our long-term sustainability as a firm. Learn more about Nadia .

Michael Paterson, Chief Risk & Resilience Officer. In this role, Michael will oversee and manage all areas of business and operational risk across the firm. He will be responsible for driving our regulatory compliance and oversee our relationships with all regulatory bodies. He possesses a breadth of knowledge and experience from his previous role as National Assurance Leader. Michael brings more than 25 years of experience to the role and offers a unique and valuable perspective on financial and non-financial business issues. Learn more about Michael.

Alaina Tennison, National Managing Partner, People & Partnership. Alaina will provide strategic leadership across PwC's five lines of service; Assurance, Consulting, Deals, Tax and Internal Firm Services, ensuring we have the capabilities to meet market demands now and in the future. In addition, Alaina is responsible for PwC Canada's overall people experience, driving our Human Capital and Inclusion, Diversity and Belonging strategies. Alaina's previous role as Chief Financial Officer lends invaluable experience in her new role. With more than 25 years of experience, Alaina has extensive market experience and trusted relationships in the assurance, regulatory and policy spaces. Learn more about Alaina.

Matthew Wetmore, National Managing Partner, Clients & Markets. Matthew will continue to lead our industries, market segments, major cities and regional offices, and will collaborate with leaders to address evolving market trends and needs. He has a strong track record of delivering strategic advice and practical, value-add solutions to clients in Canada, the US and the UK. With more than 25 years of experience, Matthew is a collaborative, markets-focused leader. Learn more about Matthew.

The following are members of the firm's Extended Leadership Team:

Find out more about each leader at pwc.com/ca/leadership

Michelle Bourgeois , Alliances Leader

Kevin Chan , Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer

Soula Courlas, Interim Chief People Officer

Adam Crutchfield , National Internal Firm Services Leader

Sabrina Fitzgerald , National Leader for Private Clients

Kate Furber , Vice-Chair and Managing Partner, BC Region

Shelley Gilberg , Canadian Platforms Leader

Michelle Gronning , National Consulting Leader

Jennifer Johnson , Strategy & Transformation Leader

Dean Landry , National Tax Leader

Deirdre MacLeod , Chief Legal Counsel

Neil Manji , Markets Leader of Public Company Audits

Domenic Marino , National Deals Leader

Anita McOuat , National Assurance Leader

Saj Nair , Managed Services Leader

Andrew Paterson , Markets Leader, Managed Accounts

Lana Paton , Vice-Chair and Managing Partner, Greater Toronto Area & South Western Ontario Region

Nochane Rousseau , Vice-Chair and Managing Partner, Quebec & Eastern Canada Region

Reynold Tetzlaff, Vice-Chair and Managing Partner Alberta & Prairies Region

