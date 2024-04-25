PwC picks only man on shortlist to be next boss

Marco Amitrano saw off competition from two female colleagues to become senior partner

PwC UK has failed to appoint its first female boss after electing the only man on a three-strong shortlist of leadership candidates.

The Big Four auditor has named Marco Amitrano as the new senior partner of its UK and Middle East operations, as he triumphed over audit boss Hemione Hudson and head of tax Laura Hinton.

Mr Amitrano, currently PwC UK’s managing partner and head of clients and markets, will take charge from July 1.

The accountancy giant opened the door to potentially electing a female boss last month after it included women on its shortlist, an unprecedented move for the company.

However, Mr Amitrano’s appointment means PwC will have to wait another four years before partners have the chance to elect a woman for the first time in the firm’s 175-year history.

Hemione Hudson was one of two women listed on the ballot in the PwC leadership hustings

Following the election result, Mr Amitrano said he was “incredibly proud” that two women were nominated in the first place.

He said: “There’s a lot that goes into creating a shortlist and there’s some very, very rigorous assessment. To be clear, diversity and inclusion will remain my number one priority as senior partner.”

The accountant added that he hopes to add Ms Hinton and Ms Hudson to his senior leadership team.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the gender equality and women’s rights charity Fawcett Society, said that appointing a female boss alone wouldn’t have been enough for PwC to break the glass ceiling.

She said: “The most astonishing thing here is that this is the first time that women have even made it onto the shortlist.

“It’s simply not plausible that these are the first women to meet the threshold. The idea of a glass ceiling that can be smashed by a single woman breaking through is a myth.

“Some people will fight and make their way through the eye of the needle – that doesn’t mean the job’s done or that it’s a level playing field.”

A City recruiter added: “Women are so often the bridesmaid in executive contests.”

PwC's head of tax Laura Hinton was also in the running to replace outgoing senior partner Kevin Ellis

The appointment comes after candidates outlined their manifesto to partners earlier this month as part of a hustings process, which was followed by an audience Q&A.

Mr Amitrano said his three key priorities were clients, technology and the PwC’s global network.

The election process was overseen by an independent supervisory board of PwC partners, which decides which nominees should be included on the final candidate list.

It is unclear whether it was a close election as the partnership vote is run by consulting and managed services firm Civica, which does not provide a breakdown of the results.

Mr Amitrano, born in Italy and raised in Luton and Dunstable, joined PwC in 1992. He was made partner in 2005 and has sat on the firm’s management board since 2016.

Story continues

He was previously head of PwC’s consulting business across the UK, Europe and Middle East, before which he led the firm’s global risk assurance business.

He replaces outgoing senior partner Kevin Ellis, who will step down in June after eight years in charge.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.