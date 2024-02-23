PWR Holdings Limited Just Recorded A 8.2% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of AU$64m arriving 2.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were AU$0.097, 8.2% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PWR Holdings after the latest results.

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering PWR Holdings are now predicting revenues of AU$141.5m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 8.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 17% to AU$0.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$140.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.27 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on PWR Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.4% to AU$11.26. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic PWR Holdings analyst has a price target of AU$14.25 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$8.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 16% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.6% per year. So although PWR Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PWR Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PWR Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also see our analysis of PWR Holdings' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

