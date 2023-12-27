PWR Holdings Limited's (ASX:PWH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PWR Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PWR Holdings is:

25% = AU$22m ÷ AU$88m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.25.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PWR Holdings' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PWR Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for PWR Holdings' moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing PWR Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% over the last few years.

ASX:PWH Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PWR Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PWR Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

PWR Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 54%, meaning that it is left with only 46% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, PWR Holdings has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 57% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that PWR Holdings' future ROE will be 29% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that PWR Holdings' performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

