PYC Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations Highlighting Preclinical Data from its Ocular and Neurologic Development Programs at TIDES USA and OTS 2021

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced two upcoming virtual poster presentations highlighting preclinical data from its ocular and neurologic development programs. The first poster will be presented at TIDES USA 2021, an Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics conference, taking place September 20–30, 2021. The second poster will be presented at the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) 2021 Annual Meeting, taking place September 26–29, 2021.

Details for the TIDES USA poster presentation are as follows:

Title: "RNA therapeutics in the treatment of retinal disease – delivering the potential"

Session: Peptide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical

Lead Author: Clinton Hall, PYC Therapeutics

Key Highlights:

PYC's lead cell-penetrating peptide (CPP) conjugation to a reporter antisense oligomer (AO) and evaluation in healthy subject and patient induced pluripotent stem cell derived-retinal retinal pigmented epithelium showed efficient cargo delivery and target engagement and 6-fold lower cytotoxicity than the competitor cell penetrating peptide (CPP).

In vivo studies show that the lead CPP traffics the AO through the vitreous, delivering the cargo to the neural retina and retinal pigment epithelium, with no evidence of retinal damage, resulting in enhanced reporter exon skipping.

The virtual poster can be accessed on demand throughout the meeting by conference attendees on the TIDES USA website, or on PYC's website in the Posters and Publications section of the Pipeline page.

Details for the OTS 2021 video poster presentation are as follows:

Title: "Cell Penetrating Peptides Facilitate the Delivery of Precision Medicines to the Brain and Spinal Cord for the Treatment of Neurological Disease"

Abstract #: 205

Lead Author: Ianthe Pitout, PhD, PYC Therapeutics

Key Highlights:

PYC's cell penetrating peptide – phosphorodiamidate morpholino (CPP-PMO) technology has the potential to solve the significant delivery challenge facing the development of precision drugs that are required to penetrate central nervous system (CNS) tissues.

PYC's CPP-PMO reporter demonstrated dose-dependent delivery and antisense effects in tissues deep in the mouse brain, including motor cortex, striatum, corpus callosum, midbrain and the spinal cord.

Superior delivery and an excellent safety profile of the CPP-PMO in preclinical models could translate to a strong probability of clinical success, and ultimately the creation of truly differentiated and meaningful medicines for patients with significant unmet need.

This poster presentation can be accessed on demand throughout the meeting by conference attendees on the OTS 2021 Annual Meeting website, or on PYC's website in the Posters and Publications section of the Pipeline page.

About PYC Therapeutics

PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC) is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA therapeutics that utilize PYC's proprietary library of naturally derived cell penetrating peptides to overcome the major challenges of current genetic medicines. PYC believes its PPMO (Peptide conjugated Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligomer) technology enables a safer and more effective RNA therapeutic to address the underlying drivers of a range of genetic diseases for which no treatment solutions exist today. The Company is leveraging its leading-edge science to develop a pipeline of novel therapies including three preclinical stage programs focused on inherited eye diseases and preclinical discovery efforts focused on neurodegenerative diseases. PYC's discovery and laboratory operations are located in Australia, and the Company's preclinical, clinical, regulatory and corporate operations are based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit pyctx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward looking statements

Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

