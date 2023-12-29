PYC Therapeutics Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$15.1m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PYC Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chair of the Board Alan Tribe for AU$14m worth of shares, at about AU$0.055 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.11), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$15m for 274.40m shares. On the other hand they divested 50.13m shares, for AU$1.2m. In total, PYC Therapeutics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:PYC Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that PYC Therapeutics insiders own 57% of the company, worth about AU$235m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The PYC Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PYC Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like PYC Therapeutics insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for PYC Therapeutics (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

