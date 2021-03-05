Pye-Barker Fire Expands Colorado Footprint with Acquisition of Fire Alarm Services, Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety ("Pye-Barker Fire") is proud to announce the acquisition of Fire Alarm Services, Inc. ("FAS") in Arvada, Colorado. The purchase was finalized in March and expands Pye-Barker Fire's service capabilities across the state. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Left: Pye-Barker Fire CEO Bart Proctor with FAS Owner Shannon Smith Right: Pye-Barker Fire VP of Business Development Chuck Reimel and COO Joseph Hightower

"We are excited to become part of Pye-Barker Fire, who understands the importance of our customers and employees."

FAS is a full-service fire protection company that has established a strong presence over its 20 years in business. With 140 employees at the time of the acquisition, FAS covers the state's major regions, including the Denver metropolitan, Northern Colorado, the Central and Plains areas, and the Rocky Mountains. Through the integration of FAS into the team, Pye-Barker Fire will be able to expand its fire alarm and fire sprinkler services across the state.

FAS was owned and operated by its founders, husband and wife team Shannon and Connie Smith. Although Connie is retiring, Shannon will remain on as Regional Manager to keep leading his team to continued success.

"We are now excited to become part of the Pye-Barker Fire family, who truly understands the importance of the long-term relationships we have built with our customers and employees," shared Shannon. "Together we look forward to continued success and growth with a new and exciting partnership."

Pye-Barker Fire is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker Fire values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety:

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and over 70 locations spanning the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

