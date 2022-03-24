U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Pennsylvania, Maryland's Choice Security Services

·2 min read

ATLANTA , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce its acquisition of Choice Security Services. With this transaction, Pye-Barker strengthens its presence in Pennsylvania and bolsters its service offerings in the Northern Maryland market.

(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire &amp; Safety)
(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire & Safety)

"Together we can serve more of our community in a manner that upholds our beliefs of what business should look like."

Choice Security Services, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offers security alarm, fire alarm, fire inspections, video surveillance, and various environmental alarms. The locally operated company serves Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland. Choice was founded by the late James J. Durkin and current CEO Ray Bear in 2001 after decades of security and fire alarm experience at other area companies. Choice Security is known for a sincere commitment to delivering personalized, responsive service.

"My business partner James and I started Choice Security over 20 years ago to provide a better customer and employee experience," said Ray Bear, CEO of Choice Security. "It's rare to find a partner as aligned with your core values as we have with Pye-Barker. As we look to this next phase of serving our community, Pye-Barker is top notch – known for exceeding customer and employee expectations. I'm thrilled with this partnership because it allows us to serve more of our community in a manner that upholds our beliefs of what business should look like."

"We couldn't ask for better colleagues to join our family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "It's an honor to partner with Ray Bear and his team at Choice Security Services. They're true stewards of the community, incredibly knowledgeable and always act in the best interest of their customer. It's very easy to see how they've become the preferred security provider in Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland."

Choice Security's leadership team and well-trained security professionals will continue to service new and existing customers.

Choice Security was represented by Mark Sandler with SPP Advisors, LLC in this transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 120 locations and 3,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

Contact:

Eric Garner
President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division
(801) 395-8738
egarner@pyebarkerfire.com

Pye-Barker acquires Choice Security Services
Pye-Barker acquires Choice Security Services
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pye-barker-fire--safety-acquires-pennsylvania-marylands-choice-security-services-301510235.html

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

