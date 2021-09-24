U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.50
    +0.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,747.86
    -16.96 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,028.58
    -23.66 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.71
    -0.33 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    +0.78 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.27 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4540
    +0.0440 (+3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7460
    +0.4450 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,017.27
    -2,189.57 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.88
    -57.18 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

PYPL ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PYPL).

PayPal is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. PayPal's services include PayPal Credit and certain debit card services.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PayPal failed to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and procedures. The Company's PayPal Credit business was non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The Company's interchange rate practices regarding its debit cards were also non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The Company's revenues from its PayPal Credit and debit card businesses were unsustainable. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about PayPal, investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in PayPal Holdings, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665449/PYPL-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-PayPal-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQPYPL-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As Sports Betting Picks Up With NFL Season Under Way?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy During the September Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 has lost its momentum in September, which may not seem surprising as the month has been historically poor for the stock market. As it turns out, the S&P 500 has declined 0.5% on average during September since 1950, but this time the decline has been steeper thanks to other factors that have spooked investors and triggered a sell-off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) are two of the best stocks you might consider buying right now.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • This Market Sell-Off May Be the Perfect Time to Buy These 2 Forever Stocks

    General weakness in the market affords you the chance to position your portfolio for long-term success.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • New Found to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange

    New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to list its common shares on the NYSE American stock exchange ("NYSE American") in the United States. New Found expects its common shares will commence trading on the NYSE American on or about September 29, 2021, under ticker symbol "NFGC". New Found's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "NFG".