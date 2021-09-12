U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.68 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.81 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,896.55
    +376.57 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.64 (+1.25%)
     

PYPL EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) (“PayPal”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired PayPal securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/paypal-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=paypal

PayPal is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. PayPal’s services include PayPal Credit and certain debit card services. In 2015, PayPal entered into a Stipulated Final Judgment and Consent Order (the “Consent Order”) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”), settling regulatory claims arising from PayPal Credit practices between 2011 and 2015. The Consent Order obligated PayPal to pay $15 million in redress to consumers and a $10 million civil monetary penalty. The Consent Order also required PayPal to make various changes to PayPal Credit disclosures and related business practices.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q reporting PayPal’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Therein, PayPal disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services”; and that the company has “responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.”

Following this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant; (3) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, PayPal’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PayPal investors may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Investors Aren't Seeing Coinbase's Revolutionary Potential

    In the last three months, shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are up nearly 20% after days of consistent sell-off from its overvalued initial public offering. Coinbase is a brokerage platform for buying, selling, and transferring cryptocurrencies and mostly relies on trading commissions for revenue. Despite tremendous growth, the cryptocurrency brokerage industry is racing to offer the best pricing available for consumers to invest in cryptocurrencies, driving down margins.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: After Market Rally Retreat On 'Epic' Apple Sell-Off, What To Do Now; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Apple Under Pressure After Adverse Ruling

    Accumulation readings have failed to confirm the summer breakout, exposing downside that could reach 130 in the fourth quarter.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan

    A provision of the $3.5 trillion Democratic budget may boost the retirement savings of moderate- and low-income workers. A proposal advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday would make the Saver’s Credit refundable for those who don’t … Continue reading → The post Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • 3 Stocks Worth Buying During a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A quick glance at the annual returns of the S&P 500 over the last 10 years, and you'd think that investing in the stock market has been easy. Three Fool.com contributors selected Stepan (NYSE: SCL), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) as three industrial stocks worth buying if the market takes a turn for the worse. Scott Levine (Stepan): When looking to gird your portfolio against the stock market volatility that accompanies a recession, there are the usual suspects to consider -- utilities, gold stocks, etc. -- but one company that may not immediately pop into mind is Stepan, a leader in chemical manufacturing.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • The S&P 500 Has Had a Good Run. Why Wall Street Thinks a Pullback Is Coming.

    STREETWISE BARRONS index funds will tumble by Christmas, one Wall Street strategist predicts. Not necessarily, says another—but they’ll lose money over the next decade. I can’t decide whether to panic or just sulk.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.