U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,996.57
    +642.82 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

PYPL Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) ("PayPal") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PayPal securities betweeen February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired PayPal securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/paypal-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=paypal

PayPal is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. PayPal's services include PayPal Credit and certain debit card services. In 2015, PayPal entered into a Stipulated Final Judgment and Consent Order (the "Consent Order") with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), settling regulatory claims arising from PayPal Credit practices between 2011 and 2015. The Consent Order obligated PayPal to pay $15 million in redress to consumers and a $10 million civil monetary penalty. The Consent Order also required PayPal to make various changes to PayPal Credit disclosures and related business practices.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q reporting PayPal's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Therein, PayPal disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related "to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services"; and that the company has "responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company's branded card program."

Following this news, PayPal's stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (2) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant; (3) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (4) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) all the foregoing subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (6) as a result, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PayPal investors may, no later than October 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662692/PYPL-Shareholder-Reminder-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Shareholders-of-PayPal-Holdings-Inc-of-Deadline-in-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • DocuSign Raises Annual Guidance for Revenue; Target Price $389 in Best-Case Scenario

    DocuSign, an American company that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

  • Uber, Lyft Create Fund to Cover People Affected by Texas Abortion Law

    Lyft and Uber's announcements come after similar moves from Texas-based companies Match and Bumble.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Why Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation Stocks Slumped Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) both slumped in Friday trading, closing the day down 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. The jobs report -- and Delta -- seem to blame. The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that the U.S. economy added only 235,000 jobs to its pandemic-wreaked rolls in August -- less than one-third of the 720,000 new jobs that economists had forecast.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security

    When Social Security benefits increase by an estimated 6% next year to keep pace with rampant inflation, the larger payments may come with a significant caveat for some beneficiaries. The historic jump in Social Security’s annual Cost of Living Adjustment … Continue reading → The post How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • 'We couldn't be further from' a market bubble: Cathie Wood

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood joined Yahoo Finance Live for an exclusive interview to discuss her market outlook, crypto, and the rise of the retail investor.&nbsp;

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Elon Musk Hosted a Tesla ‘All Hands’ Meeting. Here’s What Happened.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few updates he wanted to communicate to the staff about production, deliveries, and recent challenges.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Shares of Uranium Miner Cameco Rocketed 24% This Week

    Uranium mining stock Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) was on fire this week, gaining 24.2% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday, making it one of the biggest weekly gains for the stock so far this year. There's so much happening in the uranium industry that bulls in Cameco haven't been this excited in a long time. To start, Cameco shares won two big analyst upgrades this week.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.