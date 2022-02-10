U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.38
    -74.80 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,271.65
    -496.41 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,244.92
    -245.45 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.65
    -11.85 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.61
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.80
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0190
    +0.0900 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8620
    +0.3370 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,833.98
    +455.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.51
    +14.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Pyramid Systems, Inc. Leadership Announcement

·3 min read

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, Inc., announced the appointment of Stacy Cleveland as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will assume her new responsibilities, effective February 16th, 2022, and will succeed Sherry Hwang, 2020 Women in Technology Leadership Award winner and Pyramid Systems, Inc. Co-Founder, as President. Sherry will transition to a new role as a Principal of the company. Cleveland joined Pyramid Systems in 2021 as Senior Vice President of Client Delivery. In that role she played a key role in leading delivery of complex client programs and renewing key contracts.

Stacy Cleveland, new President &amp; COO
Stacy Cleveland, new President & COO

Pyramid Systems, Inc., announced the appointment of Stacy Cleveland as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Jeff Hwang, Pyramid CEO, expressed his confidence in Stacy Cleveland as the company's new President and COO. "Stacy has been a catalyst since she joined the company. Her leadership approach, rooted in common sense principals, creative problem solving, and transparent communications is a perfect match for the culture we have evolved over the last 25 years, and am confident meets the vision for the next 25. Stacy brings a rare mix of experience in all aspects necessary to lead the operations of a company like Pyramid. She is the right person to serve as our President and to lead us into the future. We are confident in her ability to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead for the company and have seen firsthand her commitment to our people, our clients, and evolving our culture."

"When I joined Pyramid Systems this past year, I realized immediately that I had found my new professional home. I am inspired by the company that Jeff and Sherry have built and am excited to be a part of the leadership team that has been assembled to lead Pyramid into the future – each member brings tremendous skills, experiences and capabilities for delivering mission results and growth," said Stacy. "While Sherry leaves big shoes to fill, I am excited about our future and look forward to our continued success."

Before joining Pyramid, Stacy spent over 20 years in the government consulting market developing experience and delivering results in operations, transformation, M&A, and technology, starting as a Systems Engineer in Commercial and State and Local Markets, before taking on leadership roles with transformative programs in the Federal, DoD, and State and Local markets. Stacy is an active participant in ACT-IAC, and among other roles has served as the Industry Chair of the Cloud Community of Interest and recently completed the Growth in Leadership for Women (GLOW) program. Stacy holds a B.S. in Management Information Systems and Accounting from Michigan Technological University.

Pyramid Systems, Inc. is an award-winning, technology leader, driving digital transformation across federal agencies. Pyramid solves complex problems, with advanced technologies, and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. Pyramid partners with clients to optimize citizen experiences, enable faster user adoption, and deliver greater efficiencies and improved mission outcomes. Pyramid's people and its culture have endured and delivered for its clients over the past 25 years.

Sherry Hwang, Principal &amp; Co-Founder
Sherry Hwang, Principal & Co-Founder
Pyramid Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pyramid Systems, Inc.)
Pyramid Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pyramid Systems, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyramid-systems-inc-leadership-announcement-301480101.html

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed after inflation print, Fed rate hike uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks are wavering as investors digest inflation and Fed rate hikes.

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Stocks in focus: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Mattel

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down quarterly earnings and the outlook for price increases for Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Mattel.

  • How a China-based dealmaker got shell company for Trump's deal off the ground

    A China-based financier, once reprimanded by U.S. regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Reuters has learned. Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group Ltd, in the shell company’s regulatory filings. ARC is listed as “financial advisor” to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump’s new media platform.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Why Canada Goose Stock Plunged 21% at the Open Today

    Shares of the winter coat maker fell after it reported earnings. They weren't bad, but they weren't good enough, either.

  • Earnings: Twitter posts mixed results, Uber beats across the board, Sonos tops estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter, Uber, and Sonos.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.