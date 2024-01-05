At Pyro Graphic Art in Oconto County, Paul Murphy 'paints with fire,' creates images on wood

Paul Murphy is owner of Pyro Graphic Art in Abrams.

Paul Murphy, owner of Pyro Graphic Art in Oconto, spent 25 years working in the paper industry. But it was when he and his twin brother started a small, part-time logging business that he discovered his true passion.

As he logged, Murphy said that he was introduced to the unique characteristics of each type of tree. He noted the different colors, textures, and grain patterns. In those, he saw a rare platform for art.

“It was the beauty of the wood that got me started,” he said.

In his bio, he says that he was intrigued by the hidden potential of an unsightly burrow knot. Instead of discarding that wood as unsuitable, he thought he would bring it back to life by burning something nice in it.

But he needed to learn more about woodburning. He had heard about an artist from Oconto Falls, Wayne Damp, who was known for his images on wood. Murphy decided to ask Damp to create an outdoor scene with a pond, ducks, cattails, and a deer. He jokes that the deer was missed, but his interest was piqued.

“When I looked at the design and even with the realistic duck feathers, I thought, ‘I can do this,’” Murphy said.

He went back to visit Damp and talked about types of wood that were used and what kind of burner worked best.

Murphy said, “Wayne was self-taught and good at sharing his knowledge. After meeting with him, I bought a book on woodburning and taught myself. At first, I started with small pieces because I was still a beginner. But as I progressed, I started doing more.”

Screech owl woodburning and painting by Paul Murphy of Abrams.

When he met Pat Williams, a versatile and well-known artist, she encouraged him to challenge himself. She told him that he had too much talent to focus only on small projects.

“Pat lived in Luxemburg and had a gallery there. I met her through an art studio tour that tours galleries in three different counties,” Murphy said. “We’ve been together now for 14 years.”

Together, they built galleries and a workshop in their Oconto home where they focus on art. They are also active in the community; Murphy is president of the Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild and NEW Wisconsin Visual Artists Group.

At the recent Woodworkers Guild show, Murphy was in his element, displaying his pieces and talking about the art of pyrography, his specialty.

He explains that pyrography dates to ancient Egypt and essentially means, “paints with fire.” The art involves scorching a piece of wood or other natural material with a fine, heated tip, in place of a brush or pencil. When the woodburing is completed, Murphy often uses oil paint to add color. Every piece is unique.

“The beauty of each piece is complemented by the wood and the different grains, colors and shades,” he said. “I don’t just work with flat wood, I work with knots and burrows, different pieces of wood. Most of the wood I use now is reclaimed, especially the butternut.”

Pieces vary in size from 2 inches to 7 feet tall. Pricing is based on the complexity of the design, choice of wood, hours of work, and realism. And, like most artists, the time spent creating a project rarely allows for the price it should command.

A tall maple vase created by Paul Murphy of Abrams.

“Most people have no idea what it takes to create beautiful art,” Murphy stated. “The first question we often get is, ‘How long did it take to do this?’ For John Q. Public, the majority look at a piece and even though they love it, they put a low value on the time it took. They look at the price and don’t want to pay it.”

He says that often leads to artists selling art “dirt cheap” and devaluing the skill that is involved in its creation.

That makes it very difficult for artists to make a living through their art. Murphy said he accepts the fact that he will never get rich from his creations. But there is something more important to him and Williams. They rely on the joy they get as artists even as they try to get greater exposure.

Murphy admits that marketing has been difficult and he has never written a business plan.

“Many artists struggle with the business aspects," he said. "The Woodworkers Guild tries to help other members in the group learn how to set things up, how to present their art, and how to sell.”

Murphy originally sold on Etsy, but said he preferred working on his art to working on a computer. He and Williams also spent years going to shows, but now retired, they prefer to limit travel and focus on their own galleries and pieces that are sold on consignment in other area galleries and businesses.

In addition to creating and selling, Murphy also teaches, and one class that was held through the Woodworkers Guild had 149 students. He also gives classes at schools, to groups like the Boy Scouts, and at his gallery.

“I don’t want to take this talent of mine to the grave. I want to share it as long as I’m alive. It would be a shame to stop sharing it; it is part of my DNA,” he said.

It is so much a part of him that he routinely spends eight to 10 hours a day creating art. In addition to the pyrography, he also carves beautiful and unique bowls in a variety of shapes and sizes. He doesn’t use a lath and hand carves using different woods.

Murphy has won numerous competitions and earned the highest award of Master Pyrography Artist. He has been featured in art publications as he leads readers, step by step, to understand the techniques he has mastered.

Much of his art is commissioned work, but a wide variety of the nature art can be seen in his gallery at 5420 Kruegers Quarry Road in the town of Abrams. Although they are open much of the time, he says it’s best to call first (920-604-0152).

In next week’s column, Williams will share her story. As a couple, they say that their future goal is to keep doing art and growing as artists.

“The only thing I wish is that I had started earlier,” Murphy said. “I am still improving; it’s like X-raying a piece of wood with your mind. The rewards in creating a piece are way more than the money. That’s why we do it. It’s the satisfaction in creating something that no one else has. There’s only one in the world.”

