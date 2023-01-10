U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.25
    +22.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,656.68
    +139.03 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,725.93
    +90.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.44
    +22.53 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.40
    +0.77 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6130
    +0.0960 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2060
    +0.3400 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,420.85
    +79.19 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.69
    +4.62 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Pyrogen Testing: Global Market Outlook

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report provides an overview of the global pyrogen testing market and an analysis of market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pyrogen Testing: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379730/?utm_source=GNW


Revenue forecasts for this period are made for test type, products and services, end user and geography.

The report also discusses market drivers and restraints, the competitive landscape, and current and emerging technologies.The report looks at the product portfolios of leading companies.

The report also covers COVID-19’s impact on the market.

Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market outlook for pyrogen testing
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global pyrogen testing market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, end user and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology updates, regulatory framework, industry structure and competitive environment of the leading market participants
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pyrogen testing market
- Market outlook and assessment of the recent strategic analysis in pyrogen pylori testing market with emphasis on key developments

Summary:
The global market for pyrogen testing was estimated at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027.

Increasing investments in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing incidence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the current market.However, stringent regulatory guidelines and a lack of established protocols for a few types of pyrogen testing are hindering market growth.

A growing focus on sustainable testing methods, research on newer and more sensitive technology, and rising adoption of automated testing methods will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

In this report, the global market for pyrogen testing is segmented based on test type, products and services, end users and geographic region.Test types consist of the rabbit, limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) and in vitro tests.

LAL tests currently dominate the market and the LAL test segment was valued at $REDACTED in 2021, and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of REDACTED% for the forecast period.

In this report, The market is segmented into assays, reagents, kits, instruments and services.End users of pyrogen tests include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and others.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical company segment accounted for REDACTED% of the end-user pyrogen testing market in 2021.

By geographical region, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).North America currently dominates the global market by region.

In 2021, total revenue from North America reached $REDACTED, around 38.1% of the global market. The presence of manufacturing locations of major biopharmaceutical companies and mandatory quality requirements are some of the key factors driving the North American market. The Asia-Pacific pyrogen testing market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021, and, at a CAGR of REDACTED%, is forecast to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027. Advancing manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China and India with low manufacturing costs is the key factor driving the Asian-Pacific region’s market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379730/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    Tech companies such as Apple and Netflix drove massive stock returns in past years by outsmarting their peers. Shopify has emerged as the most popular e-commerce platform in the U.S. by thinking differently. Direct competitors such as WooCommerce, Squarespace, and Wix perceive themselves as software providers.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • ChatGPT could be a ‘$600 billion’ opportunity for Microsoft, analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director Gil Luria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise in stock for Microsoft, how Microsoft could benefit from investing in ChatGPT, and the outlook for the tech giant.

  • UnitedHealth (UNH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What You Should Know

    UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growing premiums, products and higher expenses.

  • Will Pinterest Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

    At $24 per share, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is trading well below the all-time high of $89.90 it reached in 2021. Can Pinterest recover its former glory? Pinterest has enough advantages in its corner to deliver better returns to investors.

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry

    A recovery in automotive demand, strength in non-residential construction and an expected rebound in steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TMST and ZEUS are set to gain from favorable industry fundamentals.

  • Medical Properties Trust: Is the Selloff Justified?

    Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers

  • Investors Heavily Search Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Will Make You A Millionaire

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 penny stocks that will make you a millionaire. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Penny Stocks That Will Make You A Millionaire. Penny stocks can be an attractive option for investors looking to get in on the stock […]

  • 2 Stocks I Bought For 2023 (and Beyond)

    With the Nasdaq Composite falling 33% in the year, it might have seemed like every time you bought a stock, it fell 20%, 30%, or more in the following weeks. For reference, if you invested $10,000 in the Nasdaq Composite at the beginning of 2009, you would have over $65,300 today -- even after the drop in 2022. Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) got crushed in 2022, falling nearly 59%.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap