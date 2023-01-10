Pyrogen Testing: Global Market Outlook

ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report provides an overview of the global pyrogen testing market and an analysis of market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are made for test type, products and services, end user and geography.



The report also discusses market drivers and restraints, the competitive landscape, and current and emerging technologies.The report looks at the product portfolios of leading companies.



The report also covers COVID-19’s impact on the market.



Summary:

The global market for pyrogen testing was estimated at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027.



Increasing investments in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing incidence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the current market.However, stringent regulatory guidelines and a lack of established protocols for a few types of pyrogen testing are hindering market growth.



A growing focus on sustainable testing methods, research on newer and more sensitive technology, and rising adoption of automated testing methods will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global market for pyrogen testing is segmented based on test type, products and services, end users and geographic region.Test types consist of the rabbit, limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) and in vitro tests.



LAL tests currently dominate the market and the LAL test segment was valued at $REDACTED in 2021, and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of REDACTED% for the forecast period.



In this report, The market is segmented into assays, reagents, kits, instruments and services.End users of pyrogen tests include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and others.



The biotechnology and pharmaceutical company segment accounted for REDACTED% of the end-user pyrogen testing market in 2021.



By geographical region, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).North America currently dominates the global market by region.



In 2021, total revenue from North America reached $REDACTED, around 38.1% of the global market. The presence of manufacturing locations of major biopharmaceutical companies and mandatory quality requirements are some of the key factors driving the North American market. The Asia-Pacific pyrogen testing market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021, and, at a CAGR of REDACTED%, is forecast to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027. Advancing manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China and India with low manufacturing costs is the key factor driving the Asian-Pacific region’s market growth.

