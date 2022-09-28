U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Pyrogen Testing Market to Reach US$ 2,051.2 Mn by 2027: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rising use of pyrogen testing for ensuring safety of pharmaceuticals and medical devices steering revenue generation

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Ceaseless efforts by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to seek and adopt better methods and technologies for both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogenes are expanding growth frontiers for pyrogen testing market. North America held a prominent pyrogen testing market share in 2018, pivoted on the adoption in the development of pharmaceuticals. The use of the testing is also growing continuously in medical devices. The global pyrogen testing market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027.

A granular assessment of pyrogen testing market trends indicated that evolving regulatory guidelines in North America and Europe have led to decline in demand for RPT. Steadily growing product pipeline of pharmaceutical companies, notably of drugs and immunological products, has generate sizable revenue streams to firm in the pyrogen testing market.

The adoption of advanced methods for detection of endotoxins and non-endotoxin pyrogens is generating lucrative opportunities in pyrogen testing market. Biologics presents a lucrative avenue for firms in the market. Over the past few years, extensive R&D on biologic drugs has spurred the revenue prospects, and will propel demand for pyrogen testing market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Pyrogen Testing Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54678

Key Findings of Pyrogen Testing Market Study

  • Rising Spending by Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry Propelling Revenue Generation: Worldwide, the prevalence of chronic diseases has spurred R&D on biologics and other pharmaceuticals. Stridently, the demand for new medications for the treatment of spectrum of chronic diseases and cancer has paved the way to spending by biotech and pharmaceutical companies, thus enriching the prospects of pyrogen testing market.

  • Need for Accurate Methods for Endotoxins and Non-Endotoxin Pyrogens Steering Revenue Growth: Growing adoption of accurate and scalable pyrogen testing methods in medical device testing method is a key driver for the commercialization of products in pyrogen testing market. In various healthcare settings, detecting endotoxins as well as non-endotoxin pathogens is generating steady revenue streams for players in the market. Launch of new drugs has mandated the need for in vitro testing method for detecting pyrogens in parenteral pharmaceutical product and medical devices.

  • Massive Demand for MAT Underpins Vast Opportunity: An in-depth analysis of pyrogen testing market found that the U.S. FDA and European Pharmacopoeia (EP) are endorsing accurate and sensitive testing methods, thereby bolstering the adoption of monocyte activation test (MAT). MAT has gained significant preference over rabbit pyrogen test (RPT).

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=54678

Key Drivers

  • Growing spending on new drug development including biologics medicines has spurred pharmaceutical & biotech firms to employ in-vitro pyrogen test technologies. Methods that are sensitive and scalable are expanding the canvas for them, found the study on the pyrogen testing market.

  • Expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry on the back of evolving regulations and guidelines. Increasing adoption of products that enable them detect both endotoxins and non-endotoxin pyrogens in medical devices and pharmaceuticals has augmented the pyrogen testing market size.

Pyrogen Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Engaging in R&D for product innovations, making collaborative agreements between players, and undertaking acquisitions are some of the competitive strategies by leading firms in the pyrogen testing market. A fair degree of fragmentation shapes the competition landscape, found the TMR study on the pyrogen testing market.

Some of the key players in the pyrogen testing market are Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, WuXi AppTec, Sanquin, Lonza Group, GenScript, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buyinghttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54678

Test Type

  • Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

  • LAL Test

  • Rabbit Pyrogen Test

  • Others

Components

  • Instruments

  • Kits

  • Reagents

End-user

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Medical Device Companies

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Global Intraosseous Devices Market: The global intraosseous devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 778.9 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Gout Therapeutics Market: The global gout therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 29.4 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Red Biotechnology Market: The global red biotechnology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 609.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: The global epilepsy therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 14.9 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: The global post-operative pain therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 22.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Joint Pain Injections Market: The global joint pain injections market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.8 Bn by the end of 2031 with of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PET Radiotracer Market: The global PET radiotracer market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


