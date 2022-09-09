U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,303.43
    +2,003.10 (+10.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

PyroGenesis Announces Termination of Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
·3 min read
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), has terminated, effective today, the automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) under which a proposed disposition of up to 800,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (“Common Shares”), was to be made.

On August 18, 2022, Mr. Pascali filed a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com, through which he announced his intention of selling, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), up to 800,000 of the 4,904,657 Common Shares (the “Proposed Disposition”) owned by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust, a trust of which he is a trustee, executive officer and beneficiary (the “Trust”). On the same date, the Trust and PyroGenesis entered into an ASDP with an independent broker, who was appointed to effect the sales to be made under the Proposed Disposition between August 25, 2022 and September 16, 2022.

On September 8, 2022, Mr. Pascali and PyroGenesis notified the broker of their decision to terminate the ASDP. The decision was taken in order to avoid the possible situation wherein, in accordance with the trading parameters set out in the ASDP, the sale of a large number of Common Shares would be made in a short period of time. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the termination of the ASDP, as it is believed to be in the best interest of the shareholders of PyroGenesis. The termination was made at a moment in time when Mr. Pascali/the Trust represented not being aware of or in possession of any privileged information or material non-public or undisclosed information about PyroGenesis or any securities of PyroGenesis.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasm a technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization.  The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com, or at www.sec.gov. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.   

SOURCES: P. Peter Pascali / PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:
Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR/Comms. and Strategic BD
Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com

RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Losing Streak Ends; Tesla Surges As Elon Musk Eyes This Move; Warren Buffett Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones jumped as the rally gained strength. Tesla stock surged as Elon Musk eyed a new move. A Warren Buffett stock impressed.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Is Charging Up This Week

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock jumped this week, gaining a solid 21.6% through the week as of 1 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. If ChargePoint impressed investors with its quarterly numbers and outlook last week, an analyst singled out the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock this week as a major potential winner from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ChargePoint stock midweek with an outperform rating and a price target of $22 per share.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pinterest (PINS) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Robinhood users buy and hold companies ‘they know, understand and believe in for the long-term.’ Here are their favorite stocks.

    On Friday, the company unveiled the Robinhood Investor Index, which captures how customers invest based on the top 100 most owned stocks on the platform.

  • Jim Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about in September. If you want to explore more stocks that journalist investor, Jim Cramer, is talking about in September, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Talking About These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer has acquired […]

  • FuboTV's (FUBO) Fubo Gaming Launches Sportsbook in New Jersey

    FuboTV's (FUBO) leading live sports TV streaming platform, Fubo Gaming, announces the launch of its Sportsbook in New Jersey via an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.