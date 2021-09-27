U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.04
    -12.44 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,867.47
    +69.47 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,970.17
    -77.53 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.34
    +39.27 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    +1.43 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9920
    +0.3070 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,057.18
    -251.38 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.50
    -34.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

PyroGenesis Signs Joint-Venture Agreement to Build and Operate Plants to Convert Aluminum Dross Residues into High Value Chemical Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Complements Existing Portfolio of Green Solutions Catering to the Aluminum Industry

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today that, further to its Q2 2021 financial results press release (section Outlook) dated August 16th, it has signed joint venture and license agreements (both agreements collectively the “JV”) with a leading residue processor (the “Partner”) to transform dross residues into high value chemical products.

“This is a very interesting addition to PyroGenesis’ offerings as it fits perfectly into PyroGenesis’ existing portfolio of waste management services offered to the aluminum industry, at a time when aluminum prices are making our core technology even more valuable. This JV not only solidifies our Drosrite™ offering, but it is also able to address a downstream problem that is increasingly plaguing the industry; namely, how to handle dross residues which are becoming more and more regulated and banned from landfills,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “This is the ultimate coffee & donut strategy where, with very little additional effort, we are able to sell, alongside Drosrite™, a separate compelling green solution, which also further secures Drosrite™’s commercial competitiveness.”

This 50:50 JV will be geared towards building, installing and operating dross residue valorization facilities worldwide. To this effect, PyroGenesis secured, through the JV, an exclusive license to a patented and novel technology which is expected to convert dross residues into high value chemical products. Under the terms of the JV, the exclusive access to the technology initially applies to projects in North America and in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations. Upon successful completion of the first project, the exclusive access to the technology will expand to include, for all sense and purposes, the majority of the world. These dross residues are currently either being (i) landfilled (which is increasingly becoming banned by regulators) or (ii) sold as cheap flux to the cement industry.

“We are increasingly finding that these residues are being stored pending a viable solution or are being treated with a very expensive technology to make them landfill acceptable,” said Mr. Alex Pascali, Senior Business Development Manager of PyroGenesis. “We find there is a significant opportunity to be able to offer, through the JV, an economically and environmentally sound solution to a serious problem facing the industry. Today’s announcement effectively secures PyroGenesis’ existing market position by building upon the Drosrite™ advantage and tapping into unseen value in the waste stream.”

The first plant, which will be built after securing a contract to process dross residues, has already been identified within the Gulf Region and discussions to secure and process those residues have already taken place. This facility is expected to be designed to process approximately 25,000 tonnes of aluminum dross residues per year and convert these aluminum dross residues into high margin products with an expected selling price of between USD$200 to $450 per tonne.

Aluminum dross is typically comprised of two elements: (i) aluminum metal (60%), and (ii) aluminum oxides (40%). PyroGenesis’ DROSRITE™ system can recover up to 98% of the aluminum metal fraction. It is this remaining 40% aluminum oxide (dross residues) material that is often landfilled or sold as a cheap additive. Following today’s announcement, it is expected that these residues could now be processed by the JV, and converted into high margin products, such as aluminum sulfate and ammonium sulfate, thereby transforming a waste stream and unlocking a potentially significant new revenue stream for the Company.

“We believe that this announcement is a game-changer for the aluminum industry, as it allows PyroGenesis to offer a complete on-site dross processing service delivering zero-landfill/reduced carbon solutions while at the same time increasing clients’ profitability. We believe that this has never been done before,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “By working closely with our clients, we have been able to witness firsthand the challenges facing their industry, and more importantly speak to operators and plant managers with respect to these issues. This provides us with invaluable insight upon which we can pitch engineering solutions as we have today. With this unique partnership, the JV enables PyroGenesis to include, amongst its offerings, another game changing environmentally friendly solution that converts residues destined for landfill. PyroGenesis is increasingly becoming a green solution to the aluminum industry. We expect to expand on this advantage both within the aluminum industry and, within other industries which are being faced with similar challenges.”

PyroGenesis’ DROSRITE™ system is a salt-free, cost-effective, sustainable process for maximizing metal recovery from dross, a waste generated in the metallurgical industry. PyroGenesis’ patented process avoids costly loss of metal while reducing a smelter’s carbon footprint and energy consumption, providing an impressive return on investment. The system has been designed to process and recover valuable metal such as aluminum, zinc and copper from dross.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com, or at www.sec.gov. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:
Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR/Comms. and Strategic BD
Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Plug Power Stock Is Rising. It’s a Bet on a Hydrogen Network.

    Citigroup analyst P.J. Juvekar visited Plug Power recently and came away impressed with its plans to expand its hydrogen-gas-making capabilities.

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, This Energy Stock Among 4 Flashing Buy Signs; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Over Nvidia

    Computer systems design services company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive gains of more than 70% so far this year, beating rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) handsomely as investors have appreciated the graphics card specialist's robust revenue and earnings growth. In this article, we will look at the catalysts driving AMD's growth and check what makes it a better bet than Nvidia right now. Video game consoles have been in hot demand since last year.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • 3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Emerging markets are a massive opportunity for growth in e-commerce and digital payments. Make sure you consider how to gain exposure to these trends.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]