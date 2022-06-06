U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Compound Consumption Is Anticipated To Increase At 4.8% CAGR To Touch 65.7 KT By 2032, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Capacity Expansion to Embark Novel Developments in Dianhydride Applications, Opines Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest market analysis report on dianhydrides by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is valued at US$ 666.2 million and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the period of 2022-2032.

Demand for dianhydrides is triggered by increasing consumption in the manufacturing of polyamide films and varnishes across geographies, due to their excellent cross-linking property. Pyrometallic dianhydride finds usage as a raw material in the manufacturing of thermoplastics and high-performance coatings, which, in turn, keeps demand growing at a rapid pace.

Additionally, owing to the highly reactive and acidic behaviour of PMDA, it is used in various fabrics and composite materials. However, the fact that PMDA has been considered hazardous by OSHA limits market growth to a large extent.

With the demand for thermoplastics across diverse end-use verticals growing at a rapid pace, the demand for pyro metallic dianhydrides being used in their manufacturing also experiences an inevitable boost. Moreover, BTDA and 6-FDA, which are in the growth phase in the market, are also poised to experience demand generation from several end-use industries such as electronics, semiconductors, plastics, paint & coatings, adhesives, and lubricants.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, Fact.MR estimates the dianhydrides market valuation to surpass US$ 1.2 billion by 2032.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7370

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By compound, pyromellitic dianhydride (PMDA) is projected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 210.7 million over the forecast period.

  • Based on purity, demand for below 98% grade is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.4% through 2032.

  • Based on function, the curing agent function is anticipated to expand around 2.1X by 2032.

  • By application, resin production is anticipated to remain a vital contributor to market revenue, and it is poised to account for 39.1% market share by 2032.

  • Europe is projected to capture around 25.5% of the global dianhydrides market share by 2032.

  • East Asia is poised to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 129.9 million by 2032-end.

Capacity expansion has remained the go-to strategy of manufacturers in the market, aiming to expand their market presence and geographical footprint, says a Fact.MR analyst.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7370

Winning Strategy

As the dianhydrides market is still in its infancy stage, manufacturers involved in plastic, paint & coating, and adhesive manufacturing, as well as prominent chemical industry stakeholders, could form collaborations with end users and work towards developing and pioneering discoveries in newer material technologies, ensuring futuristic opportunities for the global market in the mid-term forecast period.

Next-generation technologies are in demand, and various studies are already underway, as well as ongoing research and development to keep up with the ever-changing industry. Asian dianhydride manufacturers are currently more advanced, and European manufacturers must determine whether to collaborate with them, try to catch up, or try to jump to the next technical cycle through inorganic growth methods such as acquisitions and mergers.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dianhydrides market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on compound (pyromellitic dianhydride (PMDA), benzophenone tetracarboxylic dianhydride (BTDA), hexafluoroispropylidene diphthalic anhydride (6-FDA), others (CBDA, ODPA, CHDA, etc.)), purity (below 98%, above 98%), function (additives, precursors, curing agents, chain extenders), and application (resin production (epoxy, polyester, polyether, polyamide (Kapton), others), adhesive production, coating production, moulding powder production, lubricant production, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7370

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Crosslinking Agents Market - The global crosslinking agent market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 12.08 billion at the end of 2021 to US$ 18.45 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4%.

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Outlook (2022-2032) - At the end of 2021, the global concrete reinforcing fiber market size was valued at US$ 2.85 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 6.41 billion by the end of 2032.

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is expected to reach US$ 1.75 billion in valuation by 2032, up from its current size of US$ 903.8 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Size of the global diisononyl phthalate (DINP) market in 2022 stands at US$ 2.93 billion and is projected to reach US$ 4.61 billion by the end of 2032. This new research by Fact.MR suggests that the demand for diisononyl phthalate will exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Fermentation Chemicals Market -  The fermentation chemicals market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 123.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 71.8 Billion in 2021.

Cenospheres Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global cenospheres market is predicted to rise at a stellar CAGR of 14.2% during the 2022-2032 forecast period. The market is estimated to be worth around US$ 2.07 billion by 2032, up from a valuation of US$ 501.4 million in 2021.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global epoxy curing agents market stands at US$ 4.7 billion as of 2022 and is projected to rake in revenue worth US$ 9.53 billion by the end of 2032. Demand for epoxy curing agents is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market - During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 3.6% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Circular Polymers Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global circular polymers market is projected to reach US$ 163.9 billion by 2032, accounting for nearly 12.5% share of the global polymers market. This is because consumption of recycled polymers is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.1% over the decade.

Carbon Fiber Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global carbon fiber market was valued at US$ 4.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11.44 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


