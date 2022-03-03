U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.70
    -24.84 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,757.64
    -133.71 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,598.29
    -153.73 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.87
    -33.00 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.25
    -1.35 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8530
    -0.0120 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,603.18
    -1,765.07 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.35
    -21.33 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.35
    -174.21 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Pythian Adds Data Strategist Joey Jablonski to Executive Team

Pythian Services Inc.
·2 min read
Pythian Services Inc.
Pythian Services Inc.

As Vice President of Analytics Jablonski will counsel customers on data-driven strategy

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that Joey Jablonski has joined the company as vice president of analytics. Jablonski will lead strategic engagements to help Pythian customers develop tailored data strategy initiatives, defining and executing on data governance programs and building analytical models to power the modern, data-driven organization.

Jablonski has a 20-year history in technology that spans infrastructure, operations, solutions architecture, and data analytics, governance and engineering. He has held executive leadership positions at companies including: Hewlett-Packard, as chief technology officer for Cloud Technology Partners, creating methods and technology standards for accelerating clients' adoption of the public cloud; Dell, as the field-based subject matter expert for analytics, big data and high performance computing (HPC); and Sun Microsystems, managing a team of global HPC architects on projects ranging in size from $1 million to above $40 million.

“Joey brings a wealth of data-centric experience to Pythian and will be an invaluable asset to clients as they seek to maximize the value of their data estate,” said Lynda Partner, executive vice president, data and analytics, at Pythian. “His breadth of industry experience will help customers determine a strategy that best aligns with their digital transformation goals and gain powerful insights from their data.”

Jablonski is a guest lecturer at Southern Methodist University where he speaks about the application of analytics, organizational transformation, and organizational design. He is on the Cyber and Analytics Board of Advisors at The University of Texas at San Antonio, contributing critical input to strengthen and broaden the college’s cyber and analytics research, education and service programs. Jablonski is also an active voice on social media with 5,000 followers on LinkedIn.

“Pythian’s focus on helping customers realize the full value of their data estate is perfectly aligned with my experience and I am thrilled to join this team,” said Jablonski. “Leveraging the power of data is a multi-faceted journey for any organization and Pythian has the expertise to guide its customers through every stage.”

Prior to joining Pythian, Joey was vice president of product at Manifold, leading engagements across industries in the private and public sectors.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

Pythian Media Contacts

Elizabeth Walsh
Senior Vice President of Marketing
ewalsh@pythian.com
+1 612-605-3559

Elisabeth Grant
Branch Out Public Relations
egrant@branchoutpr.com
+1 612-599-7797


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • DraftKings Wrapped Up Its Investor Day. These Are the Main Takeaways.

    DraftKings is on its way to achieving a path to profitability as it works to increase gross margins and reduce spending on customer acquisition, the company said at its annual investor day Thursday. The online sports betting company reiterated its belief that five more states would become contribution profit positive in fiscal 2022, after five states, including New Jersey, went positive in 2021. DraftKings estimates a 56% gross margin rate at maturity, compared to its calculation of 50% last year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Revenue Guidance Amid Cloud Platform Changes

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • Pure Storage Stock Is Surging on Earnings. ‘We’re No Longer Just a Niche Player,’ CEO Says.

    Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise-storage systems, beat earnings estimates. Shares are soaring in after-hours trading.

  • Tesla Finally Gets German Plant Approval. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla received its final permits for its new facility near Berlin, according to a report. That means the auto maker can start assembling cars in Europe.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Is Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy?

    The electric vehicle start-up's stock is roughly 87% off its 52-week high. Is it too cheap to pass up?