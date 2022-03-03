Pythian Adds Data Strategist Joey Jablonski to Executive Team

Pythian Services Inc.

As Vice President of Analytics Jablonski will counsel customers on data-driven strategy

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that Joey Jablonski has joined the company as vice president of analytics. Jablonski will lead strategic engagements to help Pythian customers develop tailored data strategy initiatives, defining and executing on data governance programs and building analytical models to power the modern, data-driven organization.



Jablonski has a 20-year history in technology that spans infrastructure, operations, solutions architecture, and data analytics, governance and engineering. He has held executive leadership positions at companies including: Hewlett-Packard, as chief technology officer for Cloud Technology Partners, creating methods and technology standards for accelerating clients' adoption of the public cloud; Dell, as the field-based subject matter expert for analytics, big data and high performance computing (HPC); and Sun Microsystems, managing a team of global HPC architects on projects ranging in size from $1 million to above $40 million.

“Joey brings a wealth of data-centric experience to Pythian and will be an invaluable asset to clients as they seek to maximize the value of their data estate,” said Lynda Partner , executive vice president, data and analytics, at Pythian. “His breadth of industry experience will help customers determine a strategy that best aligns with their digital transformation goals and gain powerful insights from their data.”

Jablonski is a guest lecturer at Southern Methodist University where he speaks about the application of analytics, organizational transformation, and organizational design. He is on the Cyber and Analytics Board of Advisors at The University of Texas at San Antonio, contributing critical input to strengthen and broaden the college’s cyber and analytics research, education and service programs. Jablonski is also an active voice on social media with 5,000 followers on LinkedIn.

“Pythian’s focus on helping customers realize the full value of their data estate is perfectly aligned with my experience and I am thrilled to join this team,” said Jablonski. “Leveraging the power of data is a multi-faceted journey for any organization and Pythian has the expertise to guide its customers through every stage.”

Prior to joining Pythian, Joey was vice president of product at Manifold, leading engagements across industries in the private and public sectors.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .

Pythian Media Contacts

Elizabeth Walsh

Senior Vice President of Marketing

ewalsh@pythian.com

+1 612-605-3559 Elisabeth Grant

Branch Out Public Relations

egrant@branchoutpr.com

+1 612-599-7797



