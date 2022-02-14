U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.15
    -7.49 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,524.13
    -213.93 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,914.22
    +123.07 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.93
    +1.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    +0.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.20
    +24.10 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.47 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    +0.0550 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6280
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,752.18
    +427.88 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.33
    +20.12 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.62
    -143.40 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Pythian Services Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

Pythian Services Inc.
·3 min read
Pythian Services Inc.
Pythian Services Inc.

The company is named in the Elite 150 category which recognizes large, data-centered MSPs

2022 CRN MSP 500

Pythian Services Inc., a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced that CRN&#xae;, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pythian to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022.
Pythian Services Inc., a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pythian to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pythian to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and public cloud services. Pythian helps companies transform data into a valuable asset with its proven Plan-Deploy-Manage methodology, creating a roadmap for data migration, management and ongoing success.

Pythian’s managed services encompass data management and analytics, the cloud, network management, asset management, project management, remote monitoring and more. As an MSP, Pythian enables its customers to leverage ultramodern technologies and multi-cloud strategies through its network of partners including Google, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft and Amazon.

“Pythian is honored to be recognized as an MSP in the Elite 150 category,” said Keith Angell, CEO at Pythian. “As companies increasingly embrace the cloud to transform their data and business strategies, we provide the services they need to realize the full value of that investment.” Pythian currently manages nearly 12,000 systems across the globe.

Pythian is seeing high customer demand for data management and advanced analytics, utilizing the company’s deep multi-tech expertise and migration experience. Other areas of growth include Cloud Managed Services with the adoption of DataOps and MLOps as an extension to its Enterprise Data Platform and related Quickstart offerings, as well as cloud migration, FinOps, and InfraOps services as clients look to gain as much value as possible from their cloud spend.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Pythian Media Contacts

Elizabeth Walsh
Senior Vice President of Marketing
ewalsh@pythian.com
+1 612-605-3559

Elisabeth Grant
Branch Out Public Relations
egrant@branchoutpr.com
+1 612-599-7797

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f762fee-9efb-42ff-ac23-007fefcaf000


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Market Check: Oil steadies amid Russian-Ukraine tensions, Travel stocks increasing, Vaccine makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on a mixed market today amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Down 30% From Its High, Is Nvidia a Buy?

    Shares of high-performance chip specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are currently down by around 30% from the all-time high of $346.47 they hit in November. Further, at its elevated valuation, Nvidia is also exposed to significant headline risk.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy During the Market Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is off roughly 12% from its highs in November and is in correction territory. Long-time investors in the market know that a correction offers an opportunity to buy quality stocks at bargain prices. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen a sharper correction this year, thanks to their steep rise in the last couple of years.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Weber Stock Sinks. Grill Maker Saw ‘Acute Supply-Chain Challenges.’

    The U.S. grill maker posts a fiscal first-quarter loss wider than analysts’ estimates and lowers its guidance for fiscal 2022.

  • Copper Mountain Mining Announces Q4 2021 Financial Results and Provides Annual Guidance

    Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis. The Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.CuMtn.com and www.sedar.com.

  • 10 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Rob Citrone

    In this article, we discuss 10 new stock stock picks of billionaire Rob Citrone. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Rob Citrone. Rob Citrone is an American hedge fund manager who in 1999 co-founded Discovery Capital Management, a hedge fund that […]