Pythian Services Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

Pythian Services Inc., a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pythian to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Pythian to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.



The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and public cloud services. Pythian helps companies transform data into a valuable asset with its proven Plan-Deploy-Manage methodology, creating a roadmap for data migration, management and ongoing success.

Pythian’s managed services encompass data management and analytics, the cloud, network management, asset management, project management, remote monitoring and more. As an MSP, Pythian enables its customers to leverage ultramodern technologies and multi-cloud strategies through its network of partners including Google, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft and Amazon.

“Pythian is honored to be recognized as an MSP in the Elite 150 category,” said Keith Angell , CEO at Pythian. “As companies increasingly embrace the cloud to transform their data and business strategies, we provide the services they need to realize the full value of that investment.” Pythian currently manages nearly 12,000 systems across the globe.

Pythian is seeing high customer demand for data management and advanced analytics, utilizing the company’s deep multi-tech expertise and migration experience. Other areas of growth include Cloud Managed Services with the adoption of DataOps and MLOps as an extension to its Enterprise Data Platform and related Quickstart offerings, as well as cloud migration, FinOps, and InfraOps services as clients look to gain as much value as possible from their cloud spend.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

