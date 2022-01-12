U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Pythian Sets Company Record with Over 100 New Customers in 2021

Pythian Services Inc.
·2 min read

Enterprise data management and digital transformation initiatives drive growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that the company set multiple growth records in 2021, including adding more than 100 new customers to its fast-growing portfolio, continuing the momentum of its growth trajectory from 2020. This impressive new logo number represents new contracts with enterprises for both professional and managed services focused on helping the organizations better manage and extract value from their data estates. More than half of those new 2021 customers are large enterprises with over $1 billion in revenues.

The global pandemic propelled organizations to evaluate their ability to scale and be more agile, resulting in initiatives to better harness their data estates to power critical business applications and drive digital transformation. In fact, over 50 percent of enterprises worldwide are now prioritizing digital transformation ahead of other technology strategies (Flexera, 2021).

“Digital transformation is fueling growth across the data, analytics and cloud markets, and we believe data is an enterprise’s most valuable asset in that transformation process,” said Keith Angell, chief executive officer of Pythian. “As a data-driven services company, Pythian customers rely on us to help maximize the value of their enterprise data estate, no matter where it resides.”

To meet the growing market and customer demand for services, Pythian added over 150 new hires across all areas of the business and around the globe. The majority of new talent was added to Pythian’s data and analytics practice areas, expanding Pythian’s expertise and service delivery resources. Pythian’s global workforce now spans 35 nationalities and is led by a diverse senior leadership team which is 40 percent female.

To learn more about how Pythian can help your organization maximize the value of the data estate, visit us here.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

Media Contacts

Elizabeth Walsh

Elisabeth Grant

Senior Vice President of Marketing

Branch Out Public Relations

ewalsh@pythian.com

egrant@branchoutpr.com

+1 612-605-3559

+1 612-599-7797


