U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    +4.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +2.02 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5380
    +0.2330 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,747.05
    +192.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.30
    +883.62 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Pyxus International, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's first quarter 2022 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (334) 323-0501 or (800) 353-6461 and use conference ID 3760398. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on August 16, 2021, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 3760398.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-august-16-2021-301351436.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Coinbase Q2 results handily exceed estimates as trading volume, users surge

    Coinbase reported second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday.

  • Unity Software stock rises after results, raised outlook top Wall Street estimates

    Unity Software Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the gaming-engine company' reported quarterly results and a raised outlook topping Wall Street estimates and announced plans to acquire a remote-streaming company.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Was Tumbling on Tuesday

    Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) took a tumble on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing earnings results. Shares of the augmented reality glasses company were down as much as 18.4% on the news. Vuzix announced its second-quarter 2021 earnings after the close on Monday, Aug. 9.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Nautilus Stock Was Down on Tuesday

    Excluding results from Octane Fitness, which Nautilus sold last year, revenue grew 74%. Looking further ahead, management is targeting revenue of $1 billion -- compared with $664 million on a trailing 12-month basis -- and 2 million digital members by the end of fiscal 2026.

  • Why Shares of Array Technologies Are Red-Hot Today

    After sending shares modestly higher, about 1.3% over the first eight days of August, investors are warming up to Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) in a big way today. Presuming the company, a leading manufacturer of ground-mounted systems for solar power projects, will report strong second-quarter earnings tomorrow, some investors may be trying to grab shares while shares are still on the inexpensive side. With the company reporting Q2 2021 earnings tomorrow, it seems likely that some investors are optimistic the company will bounce back after a disappointing first-quarter earnings report.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Fighting an Uphill Battle to Deliver Long-Term Growth

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.