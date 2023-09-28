PZ Cussons Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£656.3m (up 11% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£36.4m (down 28% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 5.5% (down from 8.5% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£0.087 (down from UK£0.12 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PZ Cussons EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 11%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Africa segment contributing a total revenue of UK£256.3m (39% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£399.0m amounted to 61% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to UK£105.3m (48% of total expenses). Explore how PZC's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Personal Products industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 3.2%.

Performance of the British Personal Products industry.

The company's shares are down 7.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PZ Cussons, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

