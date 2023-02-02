U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.00
    +176.75 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.90
    +29.10 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.78 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.57
    -1.83 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9460
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,828.77
    +822.72 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.87
    +301.20 (+124.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,799.10
    +37.99 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

PZU in Davos: to attract and retain talent, we invest not in employees, but in people

·2 min read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education and improvement of employees' skills, attention to their well-being, giving their work meaning beyond the dimension of spreadsheet tables, a culture of openness and equal opportunities. Such a recipe for winning in the fight for the best employees was presented in Davos by female business leaders. The President of PZU Życie Aleksandra Agatowska spoke about the experience and activities of her company.

Expert debate entitled "What are the best strategies for acquiring talent in the new social, demographic and cultural era" was one of the main events at the Polish House during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Invited guests acknowledged that current trends (such as the aging of societies, technological progress forcing continuous raising, or changing qualifications) put great pressure on employers.

Business leaders agreed that the female perspective is gaining importance in management, which responds well to modern challenges related to the labor market.

"In the PZU Group, women occupy more than 60% of positions, including more than 55% of managerial positions. Nearly 70% of our employees are parents. We employ people from at least four different generations", said Aleksandra Agatowska, the President of PZU Życie.

The discussion emphasized that in the era of rapid digitization and the development of innovative technologies that transform practically every business, the most important direction is education. The President of PZU Życie said that during the pandemic, the PZU Group developed many training, educational, and motivational programs available to employees of all levels, which thousands of people willingly use.

She also emphasized that today as important as care for professional qualifications is care for the well-being of employees, including their physical and mental health. This is evidenced by numerous activities in the area of well-being undertaken by the largest Polish insurer.

"We often focus on the aspect of searching for talent in the market, forgetting that it is equally important to keep in the company those that we already have. Meanwhile, improving the experience of employees, and strengthening their commitment and loyalty, is easier than improving the customer experience" - pointed out Aleksandra Agatowska.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pzu-in-davos-to-attract-and-retain-talent-we-invest-not-in-employees-but-in-people-301737214.html

SOURCE PZU

Recommended Stories

  • The Utility Ruining South Africa Is a Big Winner for Bondholders

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is not very good at keeping the lights on, but it’s providing excellent profits for bondholders. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesEskom’s dollar bonds

  • British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%

    Shares of the Manchester-headquartered FTSE Mid Cap firm were down about 10% to an over two-and-a-half-year low of 147 pence in morning trade. NCC said the job cuts would lead to a one-off implementation cost of 4 million pounds ($5 million) in the second half of the fiscal year ending May 31. NCC also forecast an 8% growth in annual adjusted operating profit at about 52 million pounds, after it reported an about 28% jump in first-half earnings.

  • Adani's adversity raises the stakes for India and investors

    As Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's woes deepen and force him to drop a share sale, foreign investors and Indian regulators are abandoning any pretence that the conglomerate's troubles are contained and domestic markets will be spared contagion. Foreign investors, many of them already underweight what they consider an overpriced stock market, are reducing exposure. India's central bank and stock market regulator have sprung into action more than week after U.S. shortseller Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group spurred a rout in its shares, saying they were looking into irregularities and local bank exposures.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zuckerberg and Intel are shipping the proceeds from their layoffs straight to Wall Street

    Wall Street long groused about cash-generating tech companies refusing to pay dividends and buy back stock. That is no longer a problem, in multiple respects.

  • FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Costco same-store sales gain in January even as early Lunar New Year poses headwind

    Costco Wholesale Corp. shares ticked higher in the extended session Wednesday after the warehouse club reported rising sales during January, even with a headwind from an earlier Lunar New Year this year.

  • Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Dassault Systemes shares jump on solid fourth quarter, 2023 forecast

    The group, which sells software to automakers, planemakers and industrial firms, guided for an annual revenue of between 5.93 billion euros and 5.98 billion euros ($6.59 billion to $6.53 billion) compared with 5.67 billion euros in 2022. Including currency fluctuation, the company expects annual growth at around 5%.

  • These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market

    When it comes to retirement, timing is everything. And for retirees, good timing doesn't just have to do with threading the needle on Social Security start dates or savvily initiating required minimum distributions (RMDs). It also has to do with … Continue reading → The post These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market – 2023 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘We’re Google’s lowest-paid workers, but we play a vital role’ — Google search raters protest pay of less than $15 an hour

    In an effort that could affect thousands of workers in Alphabet Inc.'s multitiered workforce, raters converged at the company's Mountain View headquarters.