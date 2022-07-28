U.S. economy contracts for second-straight quarter, GDP falls at 0.9% pace in Q2

U.S. economic activity contracted for the second consecutive quarter in Q2, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis's advance estimate of Q2 U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) showed a 0.9% annualized decrease in economic growth for the three-month period ended June 30.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected data to show the U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 0.4% last quarter, according to consensus estimates.

During the prior quarter, U.S. economic activity unexpectedly contracted for the first time since the second quarter of 2020, when the the COVID-19 pandemic upended the global economy. The government's third and final estimate of first-quarter GDP showed a 1.6% annualized drop in economic growth to start 2022.

The government's preliminary reading on second-quarter GDP — the broadest measure of economic activity — comes one day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference that he did not believe the economy is in a recession, even as other economic indicators show signs of softening.

Two straight negative GDP prints meet the unofficial definition of a recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), however, says a recession "is a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months."

