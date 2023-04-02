q.beyond AG (ETR:QBY) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A €1.63 Price Target

Last week, you might have seen that q.beyond AG (ETR:QBY) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.2% to €0.87 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at €173m, while statutory losses ballooned to €0.27 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for q.beyond from four analysts is for revenues of €187.7m in 2023 which, if met, would be a meaningful 8.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to €0.03. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €194.0m and losses of €0.037 per share in 2023. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, q.beyond'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a favorable reduction in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target fell 23% to €1.63, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on q.beyond, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €1.80 and the most bearish at €1.40 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting q.beyond is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the q.beyond's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that q.beyond's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 8.5% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 23% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.2% per year. So while q.beyond's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple q.beyond analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for q.beyond that you should be aware of.

