Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
·12 min read
In this article:
Record Nine Month Net Sales of $339.2 million
Nine Month Net Income of $7.7 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which ended on November 30, 2021.

QEP reported net sales of $339.2 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2021, an increase of $51.2 million or 17.8% from the $288.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2021. The Company reported net sales of $111.9 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2021, an increase of $13.0 million or 13.1% from the $98.9 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2021. The increase in net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the prior year reflects strong economic activity in the current year and the adverse impact of the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of the prior year.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “Despite significant inflationary pressures and unprecedented disruption in the global supply chain, demand for the Company’s products remains strong in all geographic segments and channels. The Company, in close collaboration with our customers, continues to monitor the impact of rising product costs, and has implemented appropriate price increases to moderate margin erosion. We have also increased our investment in inventory to ensure product availability and service levels to our customers and continue to invest in the sales support infrastructure necessary to drive our market expansion initiatives.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $92.8 million compared to $81.8 million in the corresponding fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $11.0 million or 13.5%. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $30.5 million, representing an increase of $1.8 million or 6.4%, from $28.7 million in the corresponding fiscal 2021 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 27.4% and 27.2%, respectively, which decreased from 28.4% and 29.0% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to increased inbound freight and product costs that have not been fully recovered through customer price increases during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Operating expenses for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $81.1 million and $26.4 million, respectively, or 23.9% and 23.6% of net sales in those periods, compared to $72.8 million and $25.4 million, respectively, or 25.3% and 25.6% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2021 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher shipping costs related to sales volume, along with higher personnel and market costs from the Company’s reinvestment in sales support infrastructure that was suspended or reduced during the prior year’s economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, during the prior year, the Company’s non-US based operations benefited from non-recurring local government subsidies received for maintaining certain employment levels during the pandemic.

The lower interest expense during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was principally due to a reduction in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first nine months and third quarter for both fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $7.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, or $2.31 and $0.81, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2021, net income was $5.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, or $1.66 and $0.63, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before restructuring charges for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $14.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively as compared to $13.5 million and $4.8 million for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

Net income

$

2,721

$

2,104

$

7,740

$

5,535

Add:

Interest expense, net

343

391

993

1,253

Provision for income taxes

1,058

818

3,009

2,153

Depreciation and amortization

1,019

1,180

3,093

3,402

Restructuring charges

-

301

-

1,110

EBITDA before restructuring charges

$

5,141

$

4,794

$

14,835

$

13,453

Cash provided by operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $5.1 million as compared to $30.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, principally reflecting an increase in investment in inventory to mitigate delays in stock replenishment caused by supply chain disruptions and the rising cost of inbound freight from Asia. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, cash from operations was used primarily to fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances. In the prior fiscal year period, cash provided by operations was used primarily to pay down debt.

Working capital as of November 30, 2021 was $51.4 million compared to $44.7 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.6 million or 22.8% of equity, a decrease of $5.4 million compared to $23.0 million or 32.4% of equity at the end of fiscal 2021.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date:

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Numbers:

888-220-8451 (US or Canada)

+1 646-828-8193 (International)

Confirmation Code:

1589898

Replay:

719-457-0820; Passcode: 1589898

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek®, Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding emergence of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's belief that it is positioned to respond to evolving uncertainties related thereto, the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) the weakening U.S. Dollar, (iii) shifts in global sourcing patterns and (iv) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

111,942

$

98,941

$

339,211

$

288,008

Cost of goods sold

81,455

70,277

246,396

206,257

Gross profit

30,487

28,664

92,815

81,751

Operating expenses:

Shipping

12,248

11,544

37,461

32,516

General and administrative

7,467

6,897

22,453

20,858

Selling and marketing

6,723

6,687

21,524

18,780

Restructuring

1

301

58

1,110

Other income, net

(74

)

(78

)

(423

)

(454

)

Total operating expenses

26,365

25,351

81,073

72,810

Operating income

4,122

3,313

11,742

8,941

Interest expense, net

(343

)

(391

)

(993

)

(1,253

)

Income before provision for income taxes

3,779

2,922

10,749

7,688

Provision for income taxes

1,058

818

3,009

2,153

Net income

$

2,721

$

2,104

$

7,740

$

5,535

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

2.32

$

1.66

Diluted

$

0.81

$

0.63

$

2.31

$

1.66

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

Basic

3,335

3,335

3,335

3,335

Diluted

3,344

3,343

3,345

3,338


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

November 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

2,721

$

2,104

$

7,740

$

5,535

Unrealized currency translation adjustments

(612

)

160

(1,281

)

835

Comprehensive income

$

2,109

$

2,264

$

6,459

$

6,370


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except per share values)

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash

$

15,015

$

10,905

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $888

and $1,059 as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively

52,959

53,183

Inventories

85,406

67,032

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,409

6,829

Prepaid income taxes

-

736

Current assets

157,789

138,685

Property and equipment, net

10,415

11,398

Right of use operating lease assets

16,447

16,417

Deferred income taxes, net

3,402

3,436

Intangibles, net

10,686

12,454

Goodwill

2,375

2,493

Other assets

3,333

2,840

Total Assets

$

204,447

$

187,723

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Trade accounts payable

$

48,513

$

40,900

Accrued liabilities

26,220

23,475

Current operating lease liabilities

5,067

5,196

Income taxes payable

1,480

-

Lines of credit

21,754

21,010

Current maturities of notes payable

3,343

3,417

Current liabilities

106,377

93,998

Notes payable

7,519

9,438

Non-current operating lease liabilities

12,478

12,336

Deferred income taxes

172

172

Other long term liabilities

679

851

Total Liabilities

127,225

116,795

Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares

issued and outstanding at November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021

-

-

Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;

4,005 shares issued, and 3,309 shares outstanding at

November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

11,251

11,251

Retained earnings

79,360

71,785

Treasury stock, 696 shares held at cost at November 30, 2021

and February 28, 2021

(9,082

)

(9,082

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4,311

)

(3,030

)

Shareholders' Equity

77,222

70,928

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

204,447

$

187,723


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities:

Net income

$

7,740

$

5,535

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Gain on sale of property

(88

)

-

Restructuring

-

(260

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,093

3,402

Other non-cash adjustments

(27

)

132

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

(522

)

526

Inventories

(19,806

)

6,999

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,401

2,155

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,264

12,090

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,055

30,579

Investing activities:

Acquisitions

-

(448

)

Capital expenditures

(819

)

(576

)

Proceeds from sale of property

1,173

252

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

354

(772

)

Financing activities:

Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit

1,369

(18,634

)

Net borrowings (repayments) of notes payable

(2,047

)

857

Purchase of treasury stock

(90

)

(90

)

Principal payments on finance leases

(82

)

(68

)

Dividend paid

(165

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,015

)

(17,935

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(284

)

413

Net increase in cash

4,110

12,285

Cash at beginning of period

10,905

4,999

Cash at end of period

$

15,015

$

17,284


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data)

Accumulated

Other

Total

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid-in

Retained

Treasury

Comprehensive

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Earnings

Stock

Income

Equity

Balance at February 29, 2020

-

$

-

3,826,642

$

4

$

11,087

$

64,887

$

(8,869

)

$

(4,368

)

$

62,741

Net income

6,898

6,898

Unrealized currency translation adjustments

1,338

1,338

Purchase of treasury stock

(213

)

(213

)

Stock-based compensation expense

164

164

Stock dividend

178,728

-

Balance at February 28, 2021

-

$

-

4,005,370

$

4

$

11,251

$

71,785

$

(9,082

)

$

(3,030

)

$

70,928

Net income

7,740

7,740

Unrealized currency translation adjustments

(1,281

)

(1,281

)

Dividend paid

(165

)

(165

)

Balance at November 30, 2021

-

$

-

4,005,370

$

4

$

11,251

$

79,360

$

(9,082

)

$

(4,311

)

$

77,222

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550


    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.