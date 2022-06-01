Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Year-End Sales and Earnings

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Full Year Net Sales of $445.5 million and Net Income of $9.6 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for its fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.



QEP reported net sales of $445.5 million for the year ended February 28, 2022, an increase of $57.9 million or 14.9% from the $387.6 million reported in fiscal 2021. The fiscal 2022 increase in net sales compared to the prior fiscal year reflects strong economic activity in the current year and the adverse impact of the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 27.1% in fiscal 2022, as compared to 28.0% in fiscal 2021.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “Despite significant inflationary pressures and unprecedented disruption in the global supply chain throughout fiscal 2022, the Company was able to achieve year-over-year net sales growth of 15% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18%. The Company closely monitors the impact of rising costs on our profitability, and, where appropriate, has implemented price increases to mitigate margin erosion. In the latter part of the year, we also increased our investment in inventory to offset supply chain risk and ensure product availability to meet customer service levels.”

Mr. Gould concluded, “With increased volatility and uncertainty in global markets, the Company is focused on preserving profitability by managing overhead costs while still making the necessary investments to support our strategic priorities.”

The Company’s gross profit for fiscal 2022 was $120.7 million, representing an increase of $12.0 million, or 11.1% from $108.7 million in fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to increased inbound freight and cost of goods, that were not fully recovered through price increases to customers or cost reduction initiatives.

Operating expenses, excluding restructuring charges, were $106.7 million or 23.9% of net sales for fiscal 2022 and $96.7 million or 25.0% of net sales for fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher shipping costs related to sales volume, along with higher personnel and marketing costs from the Company’s reinvestment in sales support infrastructure. The Company was able to leverage the 14.9% year-over-year net sales growth, resulting in 110 basis points decline in operating expenses as a percentage of net sales.

Operating expenses for fiscal 2022 and 2021 include restructuring charges related to the Company’s Canadian subsidiary of $0.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively, which consisted of legal, administrative and asset impairment charges, net of the benefit related to the Plan of Compromise and Arrangement approved by the subsidiary’s unsecured creditors.

Non-operating loss in fiscal 2021 represents the sale of assets related to a non-core business unit.

The decrease in interest expense during fiscal 2022 as compared to fiscal 2021 was principally due to the reduction in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities during the current year.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 23.4% for fiscal 2022, as compared to 27.3% for fiscal 2021.

Net income for fiscal 2022 was $9.6 million or $2.88 per diluted share, as compared to $6.9 million or $2.06 per diluted share for fiscal 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for restructuring charges, non-operating income and gain on sale of real property was $18.3 million for fiscal 2022 as compared to $15.5 million for fiscal 2021.

For the Year Ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Net income $ 9,648 $ 6,898 Add: Interest expense, net 1,258 1,603 Provision for income taxes 2,949 2,584 Depreciation and amortization 4,176 4,594 Non-operating loss - 24 Restructuring charges 240 840 Gain on sale of real property - (1,063 ) EBITDA, as adjusted (1) $ 18,271 $ 15,480

(1) EBITDA, as adjusted for restructuring charges, non-operating income and gain on sale of real property represent non-GAAP measures and exclude charges or credits not indicative of our core operations.



Cash used by operations during fiscal 2022 was $11.0 million as compared to cash provided by operations of $24.8 million in fiscal 2021, reflecting an increase in operating income and an increase net investment in working capital, principally in inventory to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions during fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2022, cash used in operations was funded by borrowings under the Company’s credit facility and proceeds from the sale of property. In fiscal 2021, cash provided by operations, along with proceeds from the sale of property and the sale of a non-core business line were used to fund capital expenditures and repay borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

Working capital as of February 28, 2022 was $55.0 million compared to $44.7 million at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of fiscal 2022 was $33.4 million or 42.0% of equity, an increase of $10.0 million compared to $23.4 million or 32.9% of equity at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

The Company’s consolidated fiscal 2022 audited financial statements are available on the Investor section of its website at www.qepcorporate.com.



About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek®, Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding emergence of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's belief that it is positioned to respond to evolving uncertainties related thereto, and the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns; and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share data)

For the Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 445,531 $ 387,597 Cost of goods sold 324,786 278,904 Gross profit 120,745 108,693 Operating expenses: Shipping 49,533 44,595 General and administrative 29,861 28,402 Selling and marketing 27,914 25,340 Restructuring 240 840 Other income, net (658 ) (1,593 ) Total operating expenses 106,890 97,584 Operating income 13,855 11,109 Non-operating loss - (24 ) Interest expense, net (1,258 ) (1,603 ) Income before provision for income taxes 12,597 9,482 Provision for income taxes 2,949 2,584 Net income $ 9,648 $ 6,898 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.89 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 2.88 $ 2.06 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,336 3,336 Diluted 3,346 3,341

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)

For the Year Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 Net income $ 9,648 $ 6,898 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (1,165 ) 1,338 Comprehensive income $ 8,483 $ 8,236

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par values)

February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 ASSETS Cash $ 3,203 $ 10,905 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $807 and $1,059 as of February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively 55,990 53,183 Inventories, net 98,087 67,032 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,711 6,829 Prepaid income taxes - 736 Current assets 160,991 138,685 Property and equipment, net 10,529 11,804 Right of use operating lease assets 15,485 16,417 Deferred income taxes, net 3,578 3,436 Intangibles, net 10,233 12,454 Goodwill 2,390 2,493 Other assets 3,150 2,434 Total Assets $ 206,356 $ 187,723 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 47,715 $ 40,900 Accrued liabilities 24,919 23,365 Current operating lease liabilities 4,942 5,196 Income taxes payable 634 - Lines of credit 26,449 21,010 Current maturities of debt 1,321 3,527 Current liabilities 105,980 93,998 Long term debt 8,797 9,735 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,643 12,336 Deferred income taxes - 172 Other long term liabilities 534 554 Total Liabilities 126,954 116,795 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively - - Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,307 and 3,309 shares outstanding at February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 11,449 11,251 Retained earnings 81,268 71,785 Treasury stock, 698 and 696 shares held at cost at February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively (9,124 ) (9,082 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,195 ) (3,030 ) Shareholders' Equity 79,402 70,928 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 206,356 $ 187,723

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

For the Year Ended February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 9,648 $ 6,898 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss on sale of business - 24 Gain on sale of property (131 ) (1,066 ) Restructuring 157 (453 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,176 4,594 Other non-cash adjustments 18 523 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,331 ) (3,168 ) Inventories (32,362 ) 2,102 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,247 (3,239 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,541 18,632 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (11,037 ) 24,847 Investing activities: Acquisitions - (461 ) Capital expenditures (1,094 ) (811 ) Proceeds from sale of business - 200 Proceeds from sale of property 2,104 3,285 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,010 2,213 Financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit 5,974 (20,621 ) Net repayments of term loan facilities (2,946 ) (599 ) Purchase of treasury stock (162 ) (120 ) Principal payments on finance leases (110 ) (96 ) Dividends paid (165 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,591 (21,436 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (266 ) 282 Net increase (decrease) in cash (7,702 ) 5,906 Cash at beginning of period 10,905 4,999 Cash at end of period $ 3,203 $ 10,905

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data)



Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 29, 2020 - $ - 3,826,642 $ 4 $ 11,087 $ 64,887 $ (8,869 ) $ (4,368 ) $ 62,741 Net Income 6,898 6,898 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 1,338 1,338 Purchase of treasury stock (213 ) (213 ) Stock-based compensation expense 164 164 Stock dividends 178,728 - - Balance at February 28, 2021 - - 4,005,370 4 11,251 71,785 (9,082 ) (3,030 ) 70,928 Net income 9,648 9,648 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (1,165 ) (1,165 ) Purchase of treasury stock (42 ) (42 ) Stock-based compensation expense 198 198 Dividends paid (165 ) (165 ) Balance at February 28, 2022 - - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,268 $ (9,124 ) $ (4,195 ) $ 79,402

