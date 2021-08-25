U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,323.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,353.75
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.74
    +0.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -13.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.30
    +0.15 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8930
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,453.14
    -1,768.59 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.05
    -61.66 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.92
    +15.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Q-Gold Launches Private Placement and Provides Corporate Updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it is initiating a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of up to C$500,000.

The Offering will consist of up to of 3,333,334 units (“Units”) priced at C$0.15 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and a share purchase warrant (, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.20 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or before September 3, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX Venture exchange. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the exploration work at the Surupana Property, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the US. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Q-Gold will not make any public offering of the securities in the United States. The Units, Common Shares and Warrants have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Termination of LOI and Private Placement

Further to the press release of the Company dated April 13, 2021, the Company announces that the letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Quantum Energy and Gas, LLC (“Quantum”) has terminated in accordance with its terms as the Company and Quantum did not enter into a definitive agreement by the specified termination date of the LOI, and as such, the transactions contemplated in the LOI will not proceed.

Further to the press release of the Company dated June 17, 2021, the Company also announces that it has decided to terminate the proposed C$500,000 private placement of units of the Company.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario and for silver at the Surupana Property in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru.

For further information, contact:
Evan Veryard
Chief Executive Officer
+1 416 571 9037
evan.veryard@qgoldresources.com
Website: www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Notes
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the Offering, the Company’s work plans, the Company’s exploration plans and budgets for the Surupana Property and the Foley Gold Mine and the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the company cautions that the completion of the proposed acquisitions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed acquisitions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. Here’s What It’s Doing Today.

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend kings with over 2% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield. Dividends have long been among the most attractive incentives some stocks may have to […]

  • Bitcoin’s price struggles for momentum but 'bullish rally on the horizon'

    Mega-investor interest suggests a bullish rally to record-high prices is on the horizon, according to crypto observers.

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is