Q India Launches On Xiaomi MiTV

The Q Is First IP Delivered Free Hindi General Entertainment Channel to Launch on the Patchwall 4 Smart TV System

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will be the first Hindi General Entertainment channel to launch on the Xiaomi MiTV Patchwall Smart TV platform. Xiaomi is the leading smart TV manufacturer in India by market share and has recently extended the capabilities and selection of content available to include a wider selection of both pay and free content offerings.

Xiaomi has become a dominant player in India with the largest market share of both smartphones and smart TV's in the country. Patchwall 4 is their latest version of an embedded content gateway featuring leading SVOD services, on demand content and an increasing number of live television channels. Currently, MiTV smart TV's have a rapidly growing user base of over 6.3 million with 4.8 million active weekly users. The smart TV market in India recorded an extraordinary 65% YOY growth in the second quarter of 2021.

Throughout 2021, Hindi language channel The Q has rapidly risen to become the fastest growing youth oriented channel in India. With strong ratings, new programming and the addition of over 30 new advertisers, The Q has vaulted past other long standing channels targeting Young India audiences. The company has prioritized partnering with new smart TV platforms in India as it believes the growth of FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) offerings on smart TV platforms in India will begin to mirror the meteoric ad revenue growth of these offerings in the United States where ad revenues are projected to rise from $2 billion to $4 billion by 2023.

Krishna Menon, COO of The Q India commented, "Xiaomi is a critically important partner as we work to build our channel offering across all major smart TV platforms. Our unique content will certainly resonate with new young users who are building the usage habit of turning to the content featured on their connected TV systems. This is a distribution and ad sales category where we expect to see tremendous growth in the coming years."

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc., added, "We are setting up 2022 with a prioritized focus in achieving revenue growth via all of our digital, app based and smart TV distribution partnerships. These are all "two-way" platforms that offer the potential for an interactive and transactional relationship with the viewer. This is a key component for our future growth and we are thrilled to be such an early entrant with Xiaomi, who has become a leader in India with both smartphones and smart TV's."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q-india-launches-on-xiaomi-mitv-301404386.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

