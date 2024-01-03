Q&A with Lupe Martinez, outgoing UMOS leader: 'It was huge to have the African American community start working with the Latino community'

UMOS president and CEO Lupe Martinez, addresses his staff on Friday, May 3, 2019. Cinco de Mayo will mark the 50th year that Martinez has been with the human service, employment and training agency. Today event celebrated his many years of service to UMOS.

Lupe Martinez remembers being a migrant farm worker with his family in Texas, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, and deciding it wasn’t for him.

The epiphany came when he was picking cotton in Oklahoma and feeling the branches scrape across his body.

“They’re scratching your face and your arms and you’re bleeding. It was a mess,” Martinez said. “So I jumped in the truck and sat down and said, ‘I’m done.’”

Going back home to Wisconsin, he wanted a job that kept him clean and not in the fields. His first job was at a metal stamping company, and while sitting in the break room looking for another job he saw an advertisement for UMOS.

More: Here's how $5.1M will be used to fight labor trafficking in Wisconsin

The ad was asking for someone to be an outreach worker, who’s bilingual and has migrant work experience.

This could be for me, Martinez thought.

He applied and got the job.

And for more than 50 years, the majority of the time as president, Martinez helped grow the organization from serving migrant farm workers, to including services for children, adult education, a food pantry and several others in seven states.

But starting Jan. 1, he transitioned to a president emeritus role.

Here is a conversation, edited for length, about his time with UMOS.

Question: What were those first few weeks or years like for you at UMOS?

Martinez: When I was interviewed, I assumed it was going to be right there in Milwaukee. I was young, not married, I was looking for a good job in the day. So I showed up to work for the first day and Salvador Sanchez, who later became the president of UMOS, greeted me as I came in and handed me an envelope.

"That’s your travelers check," he said.

“Where am I going?”

“You’re going to Door County for the summer.”

Within a matter of a couple of days I was up in Door County and they gave me a vista worker as my assistant to do outreach for the migrant labor camps.

That was my first impression of UMOS. They shipped me off to Door County.

Story continues

Q: What was that experience like in Door County?

Martinez: It was very nice, I loved it. I was assigned to another worker who had been working for UMOS for a number of years and we went up to Door County, and I’m looking for our office and he said, “There is no office, Lupe.”

“Where are we going to work from?”

“Our car.”

We would go up and down the peninsula visiting the migrant labor camps offering supportive services. It was a beautiful area. I really liked it there.

Lupe Martinez, longtime CEO and president of UMOS, to transition to president emeritus starting Jan. 1, 2024. Martinez served in his role for 49 years.

Q: What were some of the top issues that you saw in those first years?

Martinez: Finding out that migrant labor housing was not up to the standards that it should’ve been. In Wisconsin, a lot of growers didn’t offer decent housing.

And decent housing meaning a roof over your head, a door, windows, etcetera. You still had outhouses, no running water, things like that.

But the state of Wisconsin was somewhat progressive. Although the housing standards were a little low, wages were low, there were many places that were worse than Wisconsin. And I experienced that when we were migrant workers.

I was reassigned from Door County to Waushara County. Now Waushara County was the armpit of Wisconsin when it came to migrant workers. They hated us there. They didn’t want us there.

The growers didn’t want us to go into the migrant labor camps to visit the constituents. It was really a hotbed for all kinds of activity.

And there we would do the same thing. We would visit the different migrant labor camps in the different counties I was assigned and we would talk to the families, how are you doing, are there any emergency needs like food, transportation, whatever the case might be.

Q: When you got the job in 1974, what were your top priorities at that time?

Martinez: I said we probably need to make some changes to the bylaws in terms of governance for the organization.

So I started making some changes on governance because we used to have a board of directors that was close to 50 people and then we had two area advisory councils throughout the state. It was a huge governance structure.

I said in order to manage this organization properly, we need to make decisions on the spot and move quickly, instead of moving like molasses. We went through a very tedious process, debates, arguments, for several years. The end result was all the area council’s were eliminated, the board of directors was downsized and it became a smaller board of directors with different involvement from people around the state from the old advisory councils.

It was lean and mean, and able to move a lot quicker.

Q: What about other social issues?

Martinez: We had very limited resources for the organization. I said in order for us to provide services, we need to expand our resources.

I focused a lot on resource development, growing the organization, and being able to provide diverse services to diverse populations. And that was not easy to do.

The dollars that are in the state of Wisconsin and the dollars at the national level, are all extremely competitive. So means that there are other organizations in Milwaukee and Wisconsin that do similar work than what we do. So the idea is how can we grow the organization without stepping on people’s toes.

Some organizations grew faster than others but one of the things that we did is we took great care to make sure we did not grow at the expense of somebody else.

A lot of those local organizations in Milwaukee tap into United Way, the city of Milwaukee, CSBG (Community Services Block Grant), CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding which is all local, and I said, a lot of hands are in that little pot. And if we go in there and stick our hand into the pot, we’re going to probably negatively impact some other organization.

Let’s not do that. Let’s focus on the national level. It’s a lot more competitive but it’ll be best for us in terms of our partnerships. That was a decision, a strategic decision, that we made early on.

Heidi Rattner, left, shares a moment with UMOS President and CEO Lupe Martinez following a program to recognize his 50 years of service to UMOS. "He inspired me to go into social justice work," Rattner said.

Q: What were some of the issues you saw in the late 70s, early 80s during your tenure as president?

Martinez: There were a lot of local community issues. People were being discriminated in housing, employment discrimination and what we would do is we would participate in rallies and marches.

When we would do that, we were hooking up with the Puerto Ricans from the east side and partner with the African American community on the north side. In the early years those three groups (UMOS included) wouldn’t come near each other. But when we started seeing we had common concerns and common issues that affect all of us, that brought us together.

It was huge to have the African American community start working with the Latino community. And in the early years, Puerto Ricans and Mexicans would not see each other in the street. And pretty soon they started working together and saying "We have common issues here."

Sometimes we were fighting each other instead of fighting the issues that were impacting us negatively.

Q: What was the biggest success you had during your time with UMOS?

Martinez: The biggest thing for me is I have been able to build a dynamic team that is lightyears ahead of most, if not all, agencies. I always tell people one of the smartest things I did was surround myself with people that were smarter than I was.

Q: In the community, what would you saw were the biggest accomplishments?

Martinez: The development of partnerships. One of the things I always tell people, developing resources for the organization is really important because you can’t do things unless you have people to do them and you need to have money in order to pay for all of those things.

But the most important thing to me is developing social capital.

Q: Was there ever an issue in the community that you wanted to solve but it was too big or too difficult for the organization?

Martinez: Social issues are always ongoing. Depending on who you talk to, we need improved housing for the population in the city of Milwaukee, that’s always going to be an issue. We would like to have better employment here. Those issues will always be around.

The progress that everybody makes, including us, is at a snails pace. The issue here is if you have not tried to advocate (for solutions) the problem, probably, would have gotten worse.

Q: Why did you decide to step down and transition to president emeritus?

Martinez: The organization is financially sound. We have administrative staff that have been in place for a number of years. I always tell people there’s an imaginary line of people standing behind me, waiting for me to move aside so they can take over.

People come up and say “I want to be the CEO of UMOS but I can never be that until you leave.”

And I can tell you that there are some people who could have been CEO of UMOS if I would’ve stepped down five, 10 years ago. But by now, I waited so long, they retired themselves. And there are other people, within the organization, that are very capable of taking over.

So I was thinking, how much more growth can there be through the organization, how much more territory can there be? We tapped into all of our resources that we wanted to in the state of Wisconsin and now we have to go outside of the state to continue our additional growth, so at some point, you say enough is enough. And you allow somebody else to step in and start running the organization.

I’m very proud that a lot of the good things that were done were done under my administration, that doesn’t necessarily mean I did it by myself. I never did anything by myself. It’s not about one person, it’s about the team.

And being part of a magnificent team that he have here has been a pleasure for me.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Q&A: Outgoing UMOS chief Lupe Martinez on 50 years of serving migrants