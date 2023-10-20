Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:QC7) largest shareholders are private companies with 56% ownership, individual investors own 31%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Quan Min Holdings Pte Ltd. owns 53% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore), beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore), many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Quan Min Holdings Pte Ltd., with ownership of 53%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 6.8% and 1.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Heritas Capital Management Pte. Ltd. and Quan Min Plus Pte. Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Chin-Siau Ng directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$232m, and insiders have S$12m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore). While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.8%, private equity firms could influence the Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 56%, of the Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

