Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) (SGX:QC7) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$182.8m (flat on FY 2022).

Net income: S$11.5m (up 1.8% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.3% (up from 6.2% in FY 2022).

EPS: S$0.012 (in line with FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 2.4%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Healthcare industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) you should be aware of.

