Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:QC7) top owners are private companies with 56% stake, while 31% is held by individual investors

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Quan Min Holdings Pte Ltd.)

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 56% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Q & M Dental Group (Singapore).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore), many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore). Quan Min Holdings Pte Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 53% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.8% and 1.8% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Chin-Siau Ng is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$232m, and insiders have S$12m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore). This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 6.8% stake in Q & M Dental Group (Singapore). This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 56%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

