Q Link Wireless Expands its Lifeline Benefit Service to the State of Wyoming

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless, as a leading provider of the Federal Lifeline Program, announces the expansion of its Lifeline services to the State of Wyoming. This newly expanded service will bring qualifying Wyoming residents the opportunity to receive 3 Gigs of high-speed data, UNLIMITED talk and text, and FREE SIM Card shipping.

Wyomingites who already participate in government assistance programs, such as SNAP and Medicaid, automatically qualify to receive premium internet and phone service completely FREE. This service includes:

3 Gigs of high-speed data

UNLIMITED talk and text

FREE SIM Card shipping

As the world becomes more reliant on the internet and telecommunications, the need to connect with schools, employers, and emergency services is more present than ever before. This is especially difficult for families going through financial hardships as accessing reliable internet services has become more expensive over the past few years.

As the leading provider of the Federal Lifeline Program, Q Link Wireless is ready to bring Americans together with access to our high-speed premium network. If you already participate in government programs, such as SNAP and Medicaid, apply now to receive premium cell phone service at absolutely no cost to you.

By providing FREE, yet reliable cell phone service, Q Link Wireless is committed to leveling the playing field to all Americans so they, too, can thrive.

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that wireless communication is a right and life essential to connect with loved ones, employers, schools and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.

