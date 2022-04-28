Q1,2022 European Data Centre Developments Report with Analysis of the City Where the New Development will be Launched

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Q1 2022 - European Data Centre Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Q1 2022 European Data Centre Development Report provides insight into each announced Data Centre Development plus an analysis of the City where the new development will be launched.

In Q1 2022, a total of thirty announcements have been made by some twenty-two Data Centre Providers, across eleven European countries with nine of the announcements to launch in the UK over the coming years, followed by Germany with five.

The following list shows the percentage announced in 2022 of the total announced m2 space in 2021, with a breakdown of when the space becomes available.



Percentage announced in 2022 of total 2021 announced m2:

2022: 12.8%

2023: 11.2%

2024: 77.2%

2025: 365.9%

The report concludes that continued new development growth is set to continue into 2022.



The Q1 2022 Edition provides:

Details of each announcement made

Profile of the Data Centre provider which made the announcement

Insight into the Metro city where the new development will be launched

Space becoming available in each city per the year 2022, 2023, 2023, 2025 and so on.

A forecast for power in the Metro where the new development will be launched from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026

Key Topics Covered:

Details of new Developments: Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch date, other DCs offered by the provider in the same city

Data Centre Market overview of the city where new development is announced from 2022 to 2026

Forecast & Future Growth for the city where new Development is announced from 2022 to 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvecch

