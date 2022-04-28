U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.34
    +100.38 (+2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,900.00
    +598.07 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,848.94
    +360.00 (+2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.73
    +26.69 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.83
    +2.81 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.30 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0410 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    -0.0077 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0330
    +2.5890 (+2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,052.94
    +970.88 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.89
    +16.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Q1,2022 European Data Centre Developments Report with Analysis of the City Where the New Development will be Launched

·2 min read

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Q1 2022 - European Data Centre Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Q1 2022 European Data Centre Development Report provides insight into each announced Data Centre Development plus an analysis of the City where the new development will be launched.

In Q1 2022, a total of thirty announcements have been made by some twenty-two Data Centre Providers, across eleven European countries with nine of the announcements to launch in the UK over the coming years, followed by Germany with five.

The following list shows the percentage announced in 2022 of the total announced m2 space in 2021, with a breakdown of when the space becomes available.

Percentage announced in 2022 of total 2021 announced m2:

  • 2022: 12.8%

  • 2023: 11.2%

  • 2024: 77.2%

  • 2025: 365.9%

The report concludes that continued new development growth is set to continue into 2022.

The Q1 2022 Edition provides:

  • Details of each announcement made

  • Profile of the Data Centre provider which made the announcement

  • Insight into the Metro city where the new development will be launched

  • Space becoming available in each city per the year 2022, 2023, 2023, 2025 and so on.

  • A forecast for power in the Metro where the new development will be launched from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026

Key Topics Covered:

  • Details of new Developments: Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch date, other DCs offered by the provider in the same city

  • Data Centre Market overview of the city where new development is announced from 2022 to 2026

  • Forecast & Future Growth for the city where new Development is announced from 2022 to 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvecch

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q1-2022-european-data-centre-developments-report-with-analysis-of-the-city-where-the-new-development-will-be-launched-301535412.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock beat the market Thursday morning, rising 3% by noon ET compared to a 0.2% increase in the S&P 500. The boost erased some of shareholders' recent losses, and the tech giant is beating the market so far in 2022.

  • 1 Potentially Huge Catalyst Is Coming for Upstart -- and It's Not Earnings

    The future performance of one of Upstart's asset-backed securities could be important for the stock.

  • Is Teladoc a No-Brainer Buy After the Q1 Meltdown?

    Many investors are cutting their losses with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) right now. Shares of the virtual-care leader plunged 47% on Thursday morning after Teladoc reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday following the market close. There were two reasons behind Teladoc's massive sell-off following its first-quarter update.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Boeing Expects to Lose $1.1 Billion on Air Force One Contract

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that the aerospace giant lost $660 million in the first quarter on the project building new presidential jets. Former President Donald Trump in 2018 famously renegotiated the contract for the pair of 747s, which are referred to as Air Force One when the president is on board. The new agreement established a fixed-price contract worth $3.9 billion, placing all the risks of cost overruns on Boeing. “Air Force One — I'm just going to call a very unique moment,

  • Berkshire and Buffett have 5 words for sellers who want their money: ‘Take it or leave it’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As fans flock this weekend to Omaha, Neb. for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Why Amazon.com Is Rising Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 1.9% in morning trading Thursday at 11:03 a.m. as the e-commerce giant prepares to release its first-quarter earnings report after the markets close. Analysts are expecting double-digit growth from Amazon, with revenue forecast to hit $116.3 billion in the quarter, an 11.3% increase from last year, though profits are expected to tumble 48% to $8.36 per share. The economy is in rough shape, with gross domestic product collapsing 1.4% in the first quarter compared to the 1% gain economists had been expecting, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • In leaked all-hands meeting, Twitter CEO fields questions about Elon Musk's takeover

    If you wanted to be a fly on the wall during the first Twitter all-hands meeting after the platform accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion bid, you're in luck. Audio from Twitter's companywide call about its drastic change from being a publicly traded company to a billionaire-owned, private entity was leaked by the conservative activist group, Project Veritas, on YouTube. The group, of course, has a bone to pick with Twitter, as its right-wing founder James O'Keefe was booted from Twitter last year for platform manipulation and spam.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks you should sell according to Motley Fool. If you want to see some more stocks that were sold by the hedge fund, check out 5 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management is a private investment adviser that manages a $1.5 billion portfolio […]

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • 4 Mistakes Clients Make with Roth IRAs and Their Estate

    Beneficiaries will not be able to maximize their tax savings with a Roth IRA unless it is passed down in a certain manner.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Investors have moved to higher ground, deserting growth stocks in exchange for large, stable companies. Maker of genetic testing kits for a multitude of rare diseases across multiple medical specialties -- from ophthalmology to nephrology, and most organ systems in between -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) has been hit hard lately. Invitae has ridden the personalized medicine wave and is firing on all cylinders.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.