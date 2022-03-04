U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Q1 2022 Gift Card and Incentive Card Industry Report UAE - Strong Growth in E-Commerce Shopping Expected to Drive the Market

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 13.9% on annual basis to reach US$1635.2 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in the United Arab Emirates (the UAE) remains strong. The gift card industry in the United Arab Emirates is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.0% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1435.2 million in 2021 to reach US$2484.5 million by 2026.

Strong growth in e-commerce shopping expected to drive gift card market in the UAE

Over the last four to eight quarters, gift cards have gained widespread popularity among consumers in the United Arab Emirates (the UAE) and are expected to gain further momentum from the short to medium-term perspective. Notably, this growth in the UAE gift card market is partly fueled by the robust growth in the e-commerce market.

In the UAE, gift cards are growing in popularity among online shoppers who want to avoid the hassle of buying presents during special occasions. Moreover, some online shoppers are resorting to gift cards for their personal usage, as it offers them the convenience of making digital payments on e-commerce platforms. the publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, which will subsequently drive the growth of the gift card market in the UAE.

Increasing product launches expected to further boost gift card adoption among consumers in the UAE

As the popularity of gift cards among consumers continues to rise, several new product launches have happened over the last few quarters in the UAE. In October 2021, YouGotaGift, one of the leading digital gift card providers in the country, announced the launch of new gift card products for The Blue Salon and Kunooz.

With hundreds of thousands of Indians residing in the United Arab Emirates, YouGotaGift also launched Kalyan Jewellers gift cards during the Diwali Celebration week in November 2021. As the popularity of gift cards continues to grow in the country, the publisher expects more product launches over the next four to eight quarters. This will subsequently assist the growth of the gift card market in the UAE from the short to medium-term perspective.

Global payments firms are launching gift card services for consumers in the UAE

As the popularity of gift card payment methods continues to grow in the GCC region, global payments firms are entering the market to capitalize on the opportunity and gain market share. For instance,

  • In June 2021, Dutch payments fintech, Recharge.com, announced the launch of its services, including gift cards, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The fast-growing startup puts its focus on a number of global brands, including Netflix, Spotify, and Xbox. Notably, the firm has experienced rapid growth over the last few quarters following the rising popularity of digital gift cards. Its launch in the UAE follows the recent US$12 million debt funding round, which the firm raised to expand its presence internationally.

The publisher expects more global gift cards players and fintech firms to launch their services in the United Arab Emirates over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market from the short to medium-term perspective.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in United Arab Emirates

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in United Arab Emirates

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in United Arab Emirates

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in United Arab Emirates

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in United Arab Emirates

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
    2. Milestone Celebration
    3. Self-Use
    4. Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in United Arab Emirates

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in United Arab Emirates

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
    2. Sales Incentive
    3. Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in the United Arab Emirates.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in the United Arab Emirates: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Key Topics Covered:

1. United Arab Emirates Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2. United Arab Emirates Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4. United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5. United Arab Emirates Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6. United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7. United Arab Emirates Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

8. United Arab Emirates Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

9. United Arab Emirates Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

10. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

11. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

12. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

13. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

14. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

15. United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

16. United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

17. United Arab Emirates Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18. United Arab Emirates Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ome7e8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


