U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.75
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,180.00
    +93.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,445.00
    +96.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.80
    +7.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    +2.54 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2260
    -0.2040 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,807.52
    -1,545.06 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    715.30
    -1.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Q1 2022: All-Time High Revenues with US Sports Leading the Way

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RAKE.ST

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

QUOTE FROM OSKAR MÜHLBACH, CEO
"The first quarter of 2022 was yet another revenue record for Raketech Group, much thanks to our recent ATS acquisition that contributed with substantial and important US revenues. Which, during the quarter was neck on neck with Sweden as Raketech's largest market, showcasing a growth of 380% in absolute terms year over year."

Q1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues totalled EUR 12.7 million (EUR 8.3 million).

  • US revenues amounted to EUR 2.4 million (EUR 0.5 million), representing an increase of 379.9%.

  • Sports revenues amounted to EUR 4.3 million (EUR 1.4 million), corresponding to 34.2% (17.0%) of total revenues.

  • Organic growth amounted to 6.8% (5.4%).

  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.1 million (EUR 3.2 million), corresponding to a margin of 40.1% (38.7%).

  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to EUR 0.05 (EUR 0.03).

Q1 2022 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continued strong growth for Infinileads and QM Media, once again showcasing our ability to grow acquisitions by exchanging best practices, optimizing commercials, and providing access to central BI/Analytics and tech resources and infrastructure.

  • Inhouse development "Affiliation Cloud", a login one-stop-shop providing external affiliates with competitive commercials, a performance marketing media library and site performance and comparison analytics.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Clare Boynton and Pierre Cadena nominated to join Raketech's Board of Directors

  • Revenues in April 2022 amounted to EUR 3.8 million (EUR 2.8 million).

CEO OSKAR MÜHLBACH COMMENTS ON THE QUARTER
Total revenues amounted to EUR 12.7m, which corresponds to a 53% growth. EBITDA subsequently increased with 59% to EUR 5.1m in absolute terms. Sport revenues as share of total amounted to 34.2%, in line with our strategic goals. In absolute terms this corresponds to a growth of 208%, primarily driven by acquisitions.

Margins from our more mature and/or casino dominated markets continued to be comfortably strong, at 47%, but with the sports and investment heavy US market making up almost 20% of the group total we, as expected saw group margins, decline slightly from previous quarter, however increasing year over year, thanks to benefits of scale.

I am furthermore pleased to see that our previous 2021 acquisitions, QM media and Infinileads, targeting markets such as India, the South of Europe and the US continued to show growth in the span of 35-85%. Once again, a proof of our ability to grow acquisitions by exchanging best practices, optimizing commercials, and providing access to central BI/Analytics and tech resources and infrastructure.

During the quarter we have however also seen headwinds, particularly in Finland due to recently imposed regulations on gambling advertisement. Essentially all large operators have chosen to significantly lower or withdraw completely from this market which subsequently has led to a decline in marketing and affiliation investments. Additionally, our largest asset Casinofeber has seen a slight decline, however to a large extent offset by other Swedish assets growing confidently. However, considering it's a large asset it dampened the Swedish growth slightly during the quarter.

Generally speaking Q1 of 2022, Finland and Casinofeber aside, was however a stable quarter in which we saw good performance across the line of affiliate assets. In the US we are continuing to build and invest in mechanisms to add affiliation to non-affiliation assets, and I am glad to conclude that we already have approximately 10% of PicksandParlays revenues coming from affiliation. We look forward to continuing to invest in this area and expect the affiliation share to increase over time as we improve the mechanisms and transfer the learnings to all other assets in the US.

With regards to other growth investments, I am excited to present our latest growth business area, developed inhouse; "Affiliation Cloud". This is a unique single login one-stop-shop, which to the affiliates provides world class competitive commercials, automatically sorted and optimized top lists based on user data, and a performance marketing media library, access to unique site performance and comparison analytics data powered by Raketech's full portfolio of websites across the globe. To the operators the Affiliation Cloud provides easy access to a world of vetted, compliant, and highquality affiliates, saving both time and money, while improving marketing efficiency. Currently we are beta testing the Affiliation Cloud, and we expect to roll it out full scale during H2 2022 and we project it to add at least EUR 10m worth of incremental revenues annually within 2 years from launch, at approximately 10-15% margin.

OUTLOOK

April revenues totaled EUR 3.8m which is slightly lower than previous months, driven by a slowdown within our US betting tips and subscriptions offering, expected as an effect of low season for this area. With relatively stable US operational costs, in particular from our tipster subscription services, we expect margins for this specific market to decrease during Q2 due to seasonality before increasing again during peak season. This in combination with current growth investments will lower margins slightly for the group during Q2. With that said it is important to point out that our full year projections for 2022 with regards to financial performance are unchanged. We are still aiming at a top line revenue in the span of 50-55 million euros and an EBITDA margin between 40 and 44 percent. We believe that it is likely that we land in the higher end of this interval with regards to revenue and in the lower end with regards to EBITDA margin. H2 is traditionally a stronger period and with the World Cup in Football in November we have no reasons to believe otherwise this year.

Finally, I want to emphasize that I am very happy with the position we are in. We have a solid footprint on most important growth markets in the world, the transformation from offline to online within iGaming is quicker than ever, affiliation as a marketing solution is more relevant than ever and we have a great global portfolio of assets and a solid organization in place in the most important growth market in the world, the US. All this, in combination with the launch of Affiliation Cloud, basically making our proprietary technology available for external affiliates, Raketech is in pole position, and I am very much looking forward to the future

LINK TO REPORT
The full Interim Report is available on https://raketech.com/investors/

REPORT PRESENTATION
CEO Oskar Mühlbach and CFO Måns Svalborn will present the report in a conference call and webcast today May 11 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be concluded with a Q&A session.

Link to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q1-2022

Sweden: +46 8 5055 8352
UK: +44 33 3300 9262
US: +1 64 6722 4904

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Mühlbach, Group CEO: oskar.muhlbach@raketech.com
Måns Svalborn, Group CFO: mans.svalborn@raketech.com
Andreas Kovacs, Head of investor relations: andreas.kovacs@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-05-11 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Raketech Q1 2022

SOURCE: Raketech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700908/Q1-2022-All-Time-High-Revenues-with-US-Sports-Leading-the-Way

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Unity Software's stock plunges nearly 30% on weak revenue guidance

    Unity Software Inc.'s. stock plummeted 29.3% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were largely in line with Wall Street analysts' forecasts, but issued poor second-quarter and fiscal year revenue guidance. Unity reported a net loss of $177.6 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $107.5 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were a loss of 8 cents a share. Revenue increased 36% to $3

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Coinbase Stock Keeps Sliding After Earnings Report

    The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. said it was bleeding users, reflecting continued destruction in the crypto market and investors’ unease about risky assets.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and Datadog Were on a Roller Coaster Today

    These once-loved software stocks soared, crashed, climbed their way back, and then fell again at the end of the day in Tuesday's trading.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.