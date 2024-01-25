Q1 2024 Pathward Financial Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Gregory Sigrist; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Pathward Financial Inc

Presentation

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Pathward Financial's first-quarter fiscal year 2024 investor conference call.

Thank you, operator, and welcome. With me today are Pathward Financial CEO, Brett Pharr; and CFO, Greg Sigrist, who will discuss our operating and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release, the investor presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks, and supplemental slides, may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com.

As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, including with respect to anticipated results for future periods. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary language in earnings release, investor presentation and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings for additional information covering factors that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call. References to non-GAAP measures are only provided to assist you in understanding the Company's results and performance trends. Reconciliations for such non-GAAP measures are included in the appendix of the investor presentation.

Finally, all time periods referenced are fiscal quarters and fiscal years and all comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Now, let me turn the call over to Brett Pharr, our CEO.

Thank you, Darby, and welcome, everyone, to our first-quarter 2024 conference call. Wanted to provide a special warm welcome to Greg, our CFO, to his first earnings call with us.

We're very pleased with our results in the quarter and have started off the year by laying the groundwork to deliver on our key goals for the year. Those are number one, building back into a one-stop shop for our partners and number two, smart growth in commercial finance to help ensure proper yields and a credit profile for this financial environment.

Before I get into a deeper discussion of our business, I want to start out by providing some first-quarter highlights. We reported net income of $27.7 million and $1.06 per diluted share. When you adjust the first quarter of 2023 for the gain on sale of names and trademarks expenses related to rebranding efforts and separation expense. What we will refer to collectively as rebranding for the remainder of the call. Net income grew 19% and EPS increased 31%. Earnings growth was driven through expansion of our net interest margin to 6.23%, an increase of 61 basis points. Our adjusted NIM, including rate related processing expenses, grew to 4.71% from 4.68%. Our return on average assets for the quarter was 1.46% and return on average tangible equity was 33.95%. Remember that return on average assets is impacted by seasonality with tax season revenue and income occurring next quarter. For a reference, ROA in the first quarter of last year was 1.71%. But if you adjusted for our rebranding efforts, it was 1.42% in which we are running slightly ahead of this year. Finally, we are reiterating our guidance range of $6.20 to $6.70 in earnings per share for the full year. Greg will give you more color on this in his remarks.

On the asset side of the house, we saw pretty significant growth in total loans and leases, especially when compared to the first quarter of last year, with growth in nearly every loan category across the enterprise Greg will get deeper into the details of the drivers of our year-over-year financial performance in a moment. But I did want to comment on some of these trends after very strong growth in insurance, green finance in the third and fourth quarters last year, we're starting to see that business normalize, and we would expect to maintain balances near the December 31 levels in structured finance. There's a strong pipeline, especially in the renewable energy and government guaranteed verticals. However, these renewable energy deals are not the type of transactions that will generate income tax credits for us. As we have previously communicated, we believe our opportunity for ITC will be lower than last year, and this is included in our guidance on credit. The quality of our portfolio remains steady. Our nonperforming loans ratio has improved 38 basis points sequentially, primarily due to the workout of a deal, a single deal that caused the increase in the last two quarters. We think this is a secret sauce of our business. Our non-performing loan ratio may increase from time to time, but we are typically in a position to resolve these loans and generally experience a recovery in the one or two quarters following the increase, this has generated an annual net charge-off rate that trends in the 50 to 70 basis point range. And with our yields, we're very comfortable with that range.

Finally, as we mentioned last call, our 2024 focus in commercial finance is smart balance sheet growth and we are accomplishing this by ensuring that the loans we are adding to the portfolio have the proper risk-adjusted yields. This is an undertaking across all of our loan products and we convince continue to evaluate all loans. In this context, we are working on optimizing our capital and asset mix with an eye towards further expanding net interest margin. Our banking service Our performance continues to be strong. As is typical this quarter, we saw growth in deposits from the end of fiscal year 2023. To remind you, our deposit base does experience seasonality. Our typical pattern is to see growth in the first quarter from the sale of gift cards during the holiday season. This time grows again in the second quarter with our tax season business and then deposits typically turn down from there as the seasonal balances get spent with the lowest level usually at fiscal year end.

Additionally, to seasonal trends, we are also seeing increases in deposits from some of our current partners. This has translated to solid performance in core card fee income.

From a business development perspective, we signed agreements with three new partners during the quarter. While the impact of this is already contemplated in our guidance today and speaks to the strength of our pipeline, which we believe to be healthy Additionally, on January 16th, we announced a multiyear extension with a long-standing partner that allows for collaboration on product innovation and expanded product offerings for a range of programs in market and under development regulatory environment has put us in what we believe to be a strong competitive position in the vast industry. However, these deals tend to have a much longer sales cycle due in large part to the regulatory processes that are required before a program and go live deals we are working on now would benefit deposits and card fee income later this year and into fiscal year 2025. The value of our deposit base continues to put us in what we believe to be a position of strength with the two sides of our balance sheet being well-matched. Based on our decay model, our non-interest bearing deposits have a weighted average life of around 5.5 years. Our loan portfolio's weighted average life is a little over two years, and our securities portfolio duration is around five years. We believe this to be particularly beneficial in today's environment.

Now, I'd like to turn it over to Greg, who will take you through the financials.

Gregory Sigrist

Thank you, Brett. Adjusting for the impacts of rebranding activity in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income grew $4.5 million or 19%. EPS of $1.6 increased $0.25 or 31% from the prior-year quarter. These results were driven primarily by an increase in net interest income, which totaled $110 million during the quarter, an increase of 31% from the prior year. This is both rate and volume driven, we continue to see the impact of rate increases in the prior fiscal year flowed through our portfolio as repricing occurs, and we remain focused on our pricing discipline. The result has been an increase in yields across nearly all commercial finance lending categories. From a volume perspective, total loans and leases have increased almost $1 billion since the end of first quarter 2023. The quarter's net interest margin of 6.23% grew from 5.6% in the prior year's quarter when accounting for the impacts of the company's contractual rate related card expenses. The company's adjusted net interest margin increased to 4.71% compared to 4.68% in the prior year. Net interest margin has benefited from increasing the new production yields in commercial finance, which during the first quarter was a blended 8.93% versus a portfolio yield of 8.3% at the end of 2023. Also, deposits were used early in the quarter to bridge the seasonal low point for bank deposits and more invest deposits in a moment.

Looking ahead, our earning assets should continue to reprice at higher rates as loans and investments mature, and we are able to replace them with higher-yielding assets, assuming the middle part of the rate curve remains fairly stable. Of course, any rate-sensitive deposits would reprice immediately with any FOMC rate cuts. As of December 31, the company had an ACL coverage ratio of 1.22%, a decrease from 1.5% at the same time last year.

Our Commercial Finance Group has an ACL coverage ratio of 1.3% compared to 1.62% in the first quarter last year and only a slight increase from last quarter's 1.26%. The year-over-year declines are generally a result of a mix shift toward insurance, premium finance and USDA, which have a relatively lower allowance rate.

Noninterest income of $52.8 million declined $13 million from the prior year. In the prior-year quarter, the company recognized the final $10 million gain on sales stemming from the rebrand. Additionally, card and deposit fee income declined 7 million, driven primarily by lower servicing fee revenues related to lower levels of off-balance sheet deposits. As expected, our off-balance sheet deposits and corresponding servicing income related to those deposits declined from fiscal year 2023 as we hold higher levels on the balance sheet to fund loan growth and continued to return the IP deposits back to the Treasury Department.

Noninterest expense of $119.3 million increased 14% year over year. The increase was driven primarily by contractual rate related card expenses and higher compensation expenses. This was partially offset by legal and consulting related to the rebrand that did not recur in 2024. Rate related card expenses increased primarily due to the higher rate environment, the seasonality that Brett described earlier also impacts our earnings. Our lowest earning quarter tends to be Q1, whereas Q4 tends to be our lowest deposit balance quarter. While deposit balances generally increase in Q1. This is largely due to gift cards that are oftentimes not utilized in the quarter.

Moving into Q2, we see a larger spike in revenue and income when those balances start to get utilized and when tax season occurs.

Finally, resident revenue and income tend to decline into Q3 and Q4. Deposits at December 31 or reflected on the balance sheet increased $1.1 billion from last year's quarter. During the first quarter, the Company maintained an average of 379 million of off-balance sheet deposits, earning servicing fee income roughly equal to the effective Fed funds rate. On December 31st, there were 1.1 billion of deposits held at partner banks increasing from last quarter due to seasonality. This brought total on and off-balance sheet deposits to around 8 billion, roughly flat to last year. However, at the same time last year, we were managing approximately double the deposits off balance sheet and as expected, this balance shifting it has contributed to our lower card and deposit fees this year. The difference this year is that we have increased our loan and lease balances by nearly 1 billion, causing us to more of our deposits on balance sheet to fund that growth. And that impact can be seen in higher interest income as an update at December 31st, we are still holding roughly 838 million of deposits related to government stimulus programs through the remainder of fiscal 2024. We expect to return around 310 million of unplanned deposits to the US Treasury. Total loans and leases at December 31st were $4.4 billion, a 26% increase from a year ago. The company saw strong growth across nearly every loan category, including over 700 million in commercial finance loan growth, with the largest increases in term lending insurance, premium finance and structured finance. Sequentially, loan and lease balances increased slightly from $4.4 billion at September 30th. Growth in commercial finance was driven primarily by term lending and the SBA USDA business, which was partially offset by expected declines in the insurance premium finance portfolio.

From a liquidity perspective, passive continues to be well positioned. Our balance sheet is strong. And when you factor in all of our sources, we have over $3.8 billion in available liquidity. As Brett mentioned previously, the two sides of our balance sheet are well-matched in weighted average life and duration during the quarter due to a decrease in longer-term rates. Our accumulated other comprehensive loss position on the balance sheet largely related to the securities portfolio improved by nearly $70 million. We would expect the securities portfolio to continue drawing down with approximately 300 million of cash flows available for reinvestment over the next 12 months. Also during the quarter, we were pleased by KBRA.'s affirmed credit ratings for Patrick, including the deposit and unsecured debt rating of AA minus for our bank subsidiary, which highlights the strength and stability of our funding profile and business model.

Finally, during the quarter, we repurchased approximately 233,000 shares at an average price of $47.25 from January 1 through January 19, we have repurchased an additional 342,000 shares at an average price of $51.1. We are reiterating our fiscal year 2024 GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance of $6.20 to $6.70. This includes a number of assumptions with growing loan balances causing lower off-balance sheet deposits. We expect the revenue mix to remain in favor of interest income in 2024. This is due to the fact that we expect deposits to largely fund loans resulting in three full year average off-balance sheet deposits near the Q1 average of $379 million. We expect our full year net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin to continue to expand when compared to the full year 2023, given our continued focus on asset pricing along the $300 million in annual securities cash flows reinvested in higher-yielding assets with less opportunity for ITC. We estimate our effective tax rate tax rate to be in the range of 16% to 20% for the year.

Lastly, I would like to point out that the fundamentals remain strong across our businesses, and we would expect to see the continued benefit in our financial results.

Now, I'd like to turn things back to Brett for some closing comments.

Thanks, Greg. As I think about the remainder of fiscal 2024, I look forward to the opportunities password is pursuing. We have a healthy pipeline in front of us and BaaS and are looking to add recurring revenue that drives sustainable net income. Additionally, as I mentioned before, we are underwriting loans and leases, but are maintaining a focus on risk adjusted returns to ensure that when we are adding assets, they are the right ones for this environment. We believe this provides us with a highly differentiated business model from traditional bank that is not as reliant on capital or balance sheet to grow, but also puts us in the position of being able to enhance capital and earning assets in order to deliver balance sheet optimization. In addition, we continue to invest in technology and human capital across the organization in pursuit of delivering two to one operating leverage in the coming years. It is our belief that delivering on this strategy will put the company in an enhanced position of strength and gives us the ability to drive further growth in revenue and earnings in the future.

Finally, tax season has begun broadened still very early. We did increase the number of independent tax providers utilizing our products and believe that we continued to grow market share. We look forward to giving you an update on our next call.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

(Operator Instructions) Frank Schiraldi, Piper Sandler.

Good afternoon. I'm just wondering on the the renewal you guys reiterated obviously bottom line guide here for 2024, and obviously, the rate outlook has changed a bit. So just wondering what's baked in in terms of rate cuts and when you take into account our deposit costs that run through noninterest expense seems like you might be a pretty fairly close to neutral in the down rate environment. So could you just speak to that, please?

Yes.

I mean, I'll start with the latter. When I the balance sheet is pretty close to neutral, which I think that gives us benefit as we move down the rates. And right now in our guidance, we only have one rate cut in there, and it's really at the end of April, beginning of May. So to the extent that the forecast pulls forward, frankly, we probably have some upside from that, quite frankly.

Okay, great. And then Unum, you had pretty good growth in commercial finance, some in term lending and as the premium finance business maybe stabilizes here, I'm just wondering, I think, Brett, you spoke to a pretty good pipeline here. What sort of growth you think are you targeting on the commercial finance business in the near term here?

Yes, I think we're going to be thinking a lot more about asset-based lending. We've seen some increases in that we're seeing more of that in the pipeline and that's got a pretty good yield with us on this. Just the trick is to make sure you get the right transactions at the right price. So I would highlight on ABLI. I'd also say that in our structured finance area, and we mentioned that while that doesn't help with these tax credits of the solar business, alternative energy business. He's got a pretty good pipeline as well.

Okay.

Great.

And then I know it's pretty early in the game here, but just any sense or any indication of how a tax season might be the same might be different in 2024 as opposed to 2023? And any changes to economics or assumed loss rates here on the event product?

Yes, no, right. I mean, tax season always is a interesting question. At this point. We already told kind of what we know which is we signed up more ERO.s or the independent tax preparers, which could speak to our market share opportunities. But Doug is there. So you don't know if it you know it will be when we come around to the end of the conversations at the end of the second quarter, we'll be able to give you a lot more impact and understanding of how it went. But there's nothing unique this year that we're seeing on. So you know, if you go back to the COVID years or that were unique things happening so so far, nothing unique, and I hope it to be business as usual kind of year.

Yes, I think I'd probably add, Frank, is I mean, I know since last year we've put a lot of effort internally into about underwriting and monitoring processes. I do think we hope that, that would that would help drive down some of the loss rates this year as well.

Got it.

And I got, Tom. And then finally, if I could sneak in just one more on the consumer finance book outside of the tax holdings on it looked like reserve levels as a percentage of the book increased quarter over quarter, and just wondering if that indicates a change in and some demographic or type of credit you're putting on the books. Is that one area you expect to pick up yield maybe or just stuff? Any any color there?

What that really is our peers, our partnership business there, Frank so it actually does have a tax angle to it as seasonal. So I don't think it really it speaks to the broader dynamic than that, candidly.

Okay, fair enough. Thanks for Faisel.

Yes.

Thanks, Glen, and thanks, Brian.

Eric Spector, Raymond James.

Hey, good afternoon, everybody. On this, Derrick, on the line for Eric Spector.

Thanks for taking the questions. Just wondering if you could touch on some of the growth initiatives and where we stand on those and they're being currently ACH Fed now embedded banking early age at which access and like curious where you are on the product buildout and pipeline of those where you have the most success?

Yes. I mean, we're very much involved with different partners co, creating unique solutions that are in all those quote, Faster Payments verticals on I know I would say that these things take time and we're getting some revenue from them, but not anything that we would report as material on and we'll keep growing. The beauty of that is that in most cases, that is non-interest income. And so that's very exciting for us. And that's one of the things we're continuing to focus on is how we grow non-interest income with products like that in that arena, particularly as we think about where's it going to be two years from now or three years from now, we want to have a heavier dose of noninterest income.

Yes, that's helpful. And then just one one growth initiative we've talked about recently is potentially gone, but the working capital. Just just curious how you think about that any other lending segments you might be interested in expanding into?

Yes. Scale is still in preclinical is the working capital is an area of asset based lending, particularly where we think there's some growth opportunities as there continues to be some stress in various types of industries where we can do some of these transactions that are a higher yield, remind everybody, you know, it's a heavily collateral managed using liquid collateral and we're very good at that as part of our secret sauce in them. When I can get those and get the yield for the right kinds of transactions, I really like that asset class, the gas and again, that makes sense.

And then just one one last question. Just kind of curious, you talked about one rate cut in your assumptions. Just curious how you think about your operations as we begin to see a few rate cuts? Obviously, deposits will reprice lower, but loans will also just curious, maybe you could provide some color on the margin trajectory there from a broader perspective, I think about and how that would impact loan growth and maybe some of that other business is assuming rates come down?

Yes.

So I think a few things remember that the cost of our deposits, the way our contracts are written and the accounting that we deal with that on, hey, if Fed funds goes down the day, it goes down, our cost goes down. So that's the first thing that helps us. Secondly, we've got a book that has some duration. And so actually in the short and intermediate term, the rapid drop in rates would be to our advantage on the wind side over a long time. Obviously, then the rates come down in general. So so I from a from a rate and profitability standpoint, as that picture rates dropping will likely foster more economic activity that doesn't bode as well for our working capital product, which but other products that we have and they'll become more the thing you might think about in releasing products, another term products on our credit box view that would be better and so we would do more of those. And that's that's one of the beauties of our diversified loan product portfolio is when one is up another, maybe down one zone and others up in that we'll deal with whatever rate environment comes and take the opportunities the market gives us.

Yes, that's helpful. Thanks for taking the questions.

And I'll step back our next question today comes from Michael Perito with KBW.

The specific credit guys.

Good afternoon, Greg, welcome. Thanks for taking my questions.

Thank you.

Go on and on.

But yes, I think a lot of the financial questions have kind of been asked and answered. I apologize if I missed this, but just one quick maybe follow up just around on the seasonality of kind of EPS annually here and the expenses, obviously, there's the tick-up in tax revenues off of the tick-up of tactics tax expense in the second quarter. But just wondering if there's any kind of additional guidance or guardrails you can give us on kind of the two expense growth for fiscal 24. I know you guys of the two to one operating leverage target kind of unchanged, but just if we're talking maybe just run rate here and any additional thoughts you can provide.

I guess what I would say is I think the Q1 is actually a pretty good run rate for us.

Now understanding that oil is going to continue to invest in human capital and technology, which is that two to one operating leverage that you mentioned, I think was really one other caveat, though, besides that, which has come in the second quarter, you definitely have a tax pickup a little bit, and that's also a little bit of comp and benefits just above and beyond that, which I think if you can track if you go back and look the last couple of years because the seasonality there and over the balance of the year, other than some some modest continued investment. I think that's the how I think about the run rate.

It's helpful. And is there any I think you mentioned on Greg's comment about how you'd expect maybe some of the underwriting around some of the tax products have to be improved. Is there any efficiency that you would target in the tax business? And if we look back to the prior year in terms of the pickup in cost are or is that pretty much officially as it's going to get at this point?

I guess, Brett, I think is about as efficient is going to get some. We did a lot of work around the operations of that several years ago, and we've got that pretty Main and Main for what we get. And we are pleased with the on the on the refund transfers and approach with the our Otis it's about as good as it's going to get weaker, made some investments in technology to stabilize that area and to keep it efficient. So I think our pride in past years on the expense run rate are pretty good indicators.

Great.

And then, you know, just a kind of a philosophical capital question on.

Yes, as we look at a few of the moving pieces here. I mean, you guys particularly at the margin neutrality plays out. I mean, you're pretty consistently pumping out of a well north of 20% ROE annually on a balance sheet that really is growing a ton and what and I don't necessarily that suggesting a right answer or wrong answer to this, but I will point to the buybacks when does there need to be more tools kind of or arrows in the quiver here in terms of capital deployment? I mean, how are you guys thinking about that?

I'm sure you're budgeting out at least 24 months, if not longer. And I imagine the capital creation feel pretty significant. I'm just would love some updated thoughts around that as we as we kind of start your fiscal 24 and as we think about estimates for the couple of years?

Well, Mike, as you know, we're an innovative business that is changing over time. On there. There will be at some point some use of capital. But at these prices and for a while at these this level of stock, there's not a better use of our capital than to buy the shares and you get up into the 12 or something that will have a different conversation. But on that right now, I can't give you an ROV on capital. That's better than what I gave by buying back shares.

And question on is there you guys think about obviously not bank, but non-bank M&A, has that environment or your or your views on those, the types of opportunities that would be maybe interesting changed or altered at all? Is there.

I guess one one thing I would say is there's always kind of that the constant thought of how you guys can not build on top of the regulatory advantage, right, which has been a great move for you guys, and it feels like your technology could be that next leg up. Just wondering how you guys are thinking about that and the M&A tool in that or we're not necessarily given where the market is today?

Well, I think it's a tool I think is a tool we've looked at. And I would reiterate my prior comment about capital and the proper use of capital and let us tell you, you know, we're looking at all kinds of things as we invest in technology. We are in a fairly unique niche and being able to go and buy something that properly. And I emphasize that we're properly does. What we needed to do is fairly limited. There's a lot of room, you know, fintech kinds of things that have put a middleware layer services in this industry, and it's actually causing a lot of problems. And we've looked at those and they just didn't meet standards that we had. So so I think, you know, the decision 0.1 is what's the right use of capital decision point to? Is there anything out there that actually would give us advantage in the from a technology perspective.

Great.

And thank you, guys for taking the questions and for the color.

Appreciate it.

Yes, thanks, Mike.

Thanks for joining the call today, and this ends our call.

