Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit Group

Nykredit today announces Q1-Q3 Interim Reports 2022 of:

Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48

Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2022:

Our Q1-Q3 results presented today are highly satisfactory. Nykredit remains well placed to support our customers and to foster development and growth all over Denmark at all times.

In the first nine months of the year, we maintained a positive momentum with lending and customer growth in both Totalkredit and Nykredit Bank, and we further consolidated our market position within all our business areas. Nykredit recorded increased income from the underlying business due to high mortgage activity etc. Results were positively impacted by a strong credit quality, which has resulted in low loan impairments as well as a favourable development in derivatives. All value adjustments have been recognised through profit or loss.





To be the customer-owned, responsible financial provider for people and businesses all over Denmark lies at the core of our strategy. We want to play our part in the green transition. We have therefore now set emissions targets for our portfolios of owner-occupied dwellings and real estate, and as the first of the large systemically important financial institutions, we have joined the Science Based Target Initiative to obtain target validation according to international standards.



