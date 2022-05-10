U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Q1 Report 2022

Columbus A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • COLUM.CO
Columbus A/S
Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 16/2022

Revenue growth of 7% in Q1 2022

”The first quarter of the year has been heavily focused on building a strong organization to fuel for growth.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Performance highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2022
All numbers and comments are on the continued business (excluding the divested entities Russia, US SMB, To-Increase and Baltics):

  • Revenue increased by 7% in Q1 2022 to DKK 393m (Q1 2021: DKK 367m).

  • EBITDA decreased to DKK 30m in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: DKK 38m). The decrease is mainly caused by an increase in staff cost, use of subcontractors and higher spend of other external cost.

  • Negative effect of discontinuing Columbus Russia by DKK 25m.

  • Hiring 114 new talents

  • Salary as a percentage of revenue increased by approx. 2% compared to FY 2021

  • YTD efficiency 62%

  • Divestment of Columbus Russia

  • Strengthening our One Columbus culture

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

∆%

Cloud ERP

179,511

188,908

-5.0%

Columbus Care

71,808

62,693

14.5%

Digital Commerce

45,930

39,431

16.5%

Data & Analytics

15,319

5,106

200.0%

Customer Experience & Engagement

11,527

9,393

22.7%

Other Local Business

18,946

16,087

17.8%

Total sale of services

343,041

321,618

6.7%

Total sale of products

49,808

45,016

10.6%

Total net revenue

392,849

366,634

7.2%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

∆%

Sweden

139,099

131,044

6.1%

Denmark

65,564

63,556

3.2%

Norway

70,000

61,852

13.2%

UK

39,989

38,096

5.0%

US

19,961

18,538

7.7%

Other

7,275

7,411

-1.8%

GDC

1,153

1,121

2.9%

Total sale of services

343,041

321,618

6.7%

Total sale of products

49,808

45,016

10.6%

Total net revenue

392,849

366,634

7.2%

Outlook for 2022
Based on the financial performance in Q1 2022, current order book and pipeline, our full year guidance for 2022 will remain unchanged as follows.

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%.

  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a growth of 34% to 62%.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 10 May 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Head of Global Finance Operations, Nicole Bluhme.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17

  • UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338

  • USA: +1 6467413167

  • Conference-ID: 7165708

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.

For further information, please contact:

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.

Attachment


