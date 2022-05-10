Q1 Report 2022

Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 16/2022

Revenue growth of 7% in Q1 2022

”The first quarter of the year has been heavily focused on building a strong organization to fuel for growth.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Performance highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2022

All numbers and comments are on the continued business (excluding the divested entities Russia, US SMB, To-Increase and Baltics):

Revenue increased by 7% in Q1 2022 to DKK 393m (Q1 2021: DKK 367m).

EBITDA decreased to DKK 30m in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: DKK 38m). The decrease is mainly caused by an increase in staff cost, use of subcontractors and higher spend of other external cost.

Negative effect of discontinuing Columbus Russia by DKK 25m.

Hiring 114 new talents

Salary as a percentage of revenue increased by approx. 2% compared to FY 2021

YTD efficiency 62%

Divestment of Columbus Russia

Strengthening our One Columbus culture

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ∆% Cloud ERP 179,511 188,908 -5.0% Columbus Care 71,808 62,693 14.5% Digital Commerce 45,930 39,431 16.5% Data & Analytics 15,319 5,106 200.0% Customer Experience & Engagement 11,527 9,393 22.7% Other Local Business 18,946 16,087 17.8% Total sale of services 343,041 321,618 6.7% Total sale of products 49,808 45,016 10.6% Total net revenue 392,849 366,634 7.2%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 ∆% Sweden 139,099 131,044 6.1% Denmark 65,564 63,556 3.2% Norway 70,000 61,852 13.2% UK 39,989 38,096 5.0% US 19,961 18,538 7.7% Other 7,275 7,411 -1.8% GDC 1,153 1,121 2.9% Total sale of services 343,041 321,618 6.7% Total sale of products 49,808 45,016 10.6% Total net revenue 392,849 366,634 7.2%

Outlook for 2022

Based on the financial performance in Q1 2022, current order book and pipeline, our full year guidance for 2022 will remain unchanged as follows.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a growth of 34% to 62%.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Henrik Thrane, Corporate CFO, HHT@columbusglobal.com, +45 7020 5000

Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, +45 2969 0677

About Columbus

Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.

