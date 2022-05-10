Q1 Report 2022
Company announcement no. 16/2022
Revenue growth of 7% in Q1 2022
”The first quarter of the year has been heavily focused on building a strong organization to fuel for growth.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Performance highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2022
All numbers and comments are on the continued business (excluding the divested entities Russia, US SMB, To-Increase and Baltics):
Revenue increased by 7% in Q1 2022 to DKK 393m (Q1 2021: DKK 367m).
EBITDA decreased to DKK 30m in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: DKK 38m). The decrease is mainly caused by an increase in staff cost, use of subcontractors and higher spend of other external cost.
Negative effect of discontinuing Columbus Russia by DKK 25m.
Hiring 114 new talents
Salary as a percentage of revenue increased by approx. 2% compared to FY 2021
YTD efficiency 62%
Divestment of Columbus Russia
Strengthening our One Columbus culture
Service revenue split on Business Lines
DKK ´000
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
∆%
Cloud ERP
179,511
188,908
-5.0%
Columbus Care
71,808
62,693
14.5%
Digital Commerce
45,930
39,431
16.5%
Data & Analytics
15,319
5,106
200.0%
Customer Experience & Engagement
11,527
9,393
22.7%
Other Local Business
18,946
16,087
17.8%
Total sale of services
343,041
321,618
6.7%
Total sale of products
49,808
45,016
10.6%
Total net revenue
392,849
366,634
7.2%
Service revenue split on Market Units
DKK ´000
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
∆%
Sweden
139,099
131,044
6.1%
Denmark
65,564
63,556
3.2%
Norway
70,000
61,852
13.2%
UK
39,989
38,096
5.0%
US
19,961
18,538
7.7%
Other
7,275
7,411
-1.8%
GDC
1,153
1,121
2.9%
Total sale of services
343,041
321,618
6.7%
Total sale of products
49,808
45,016
10.6%
Total net revenue
392,849
366,634
7.2%
Outlook for 2022
Based on the financial performance in Q1 2022, current order book and pipeline, our full year guidance for 2022 will remain unchanged as follows.
Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%.
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a growth of 34% to 62%.
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 10 May 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Head of Global Finance Operations, Nicole Bluhme.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:
Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
USA: +1 6467413167
Conference-ID: 7165708
Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.
For further information, please contact:
Hans Henrik Thrane, Corporate CFO, HHT@columbusglobal.com, +45 7020 5000
Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, +45 2969 0677
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM
For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.
