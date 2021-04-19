U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.75
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    -109.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,030.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.80
    -10.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.94
    -0.19 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.27 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.25
    -0.32 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5330
    -0.2500 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,800.87
    +68.72 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.25
    -100.46 (-7.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,678.54
    -4.83 (-0.02%)
     

Q1 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis, in all regions strong outperformance, full-year financial targets confirmed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FAURECIA
·15 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nanterre (France), April 19, 2021

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SALES

Q1 2021 SALES UP 12.2% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

IN ALL REGIONS, STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE

FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS CONFIRMED

In €m

Q1 2020*

Q1 2021

Change

Group sales

3,678

4,005

+8.9%

At constant scope and currencies

+12.2%

* Q1 2020 sales restated for IFRS 5 (see in Appendix)

Q1 SALES UP 12.2% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS, WITH STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE IN ALL REGIONS

  • Double-digit organic growth for Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility; organic growth of 5.7% for Clarion Electronics, despite the shortage of electronic components

  • In all regions, strong outperformance, with sales in China exceeding pre-Covid sales of Q1 2019

  • At Group level, Q1 sales performance continued to be impacted by a significant unfavorable geographic mix effect estimated at c. 900bps

  • Turnaround of this geographic mix effect and gradual ramp up of new Seating programs will contribute to accelerate organic growth and outperformance in Q2

FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS CONFIRMED

Faurecia’s assumption that worldwide automotive production should amount to 76.6m vehicles in 2021 remains valid, considering the current shortage of electronic components.

Consequently, all full-year financial targets, as presented on February 22, are confirmed:

  • Sales ≥ €16.5bn and strong organic sales outperformance > +600bps

  • Operating margin of c. 7% of sales, close to pre-Covid levels

  • Net cash flow of c. €500m and net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio < 1.5x at year-end

Patrick KOLLER, CEO of Faurecia, declared:

In Q1, our sales showed double-digit organic growth, with strong outperformance in all regions. Organic sales growth was solid across our different activities, despite the shortage of components during the quarter. Growth was particularly strong in China, where our sales exceeded pre-Covid sales of Q1 2019.

In Q2, even taking into account a negative impact from the shortage of electronic components, we will deliver very strong organic sales growth and outperformance, driven by the start of production of new programs.

We are fully on track to achieve all our financial targets for the year and our order intake objective.

After the successful spin-off, Faurecia has now a free float of 85% with an enlarged international shareholder base and an increased share liquidity.”

  • The Board of Directors, under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen, met on April 16, 2021 and reviewed the present press release.

  • Operating income presented as Faurecia’s main performance indicator is Operating income before amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations. All other definitions are explained at the end of this Press Release, under the section “Definitions of terms used in this document”.

  • All figures related to worldwide or regional automotive production refer to IHS Markit forecast dated April 2021 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China).

GROUP SALES

IFRS 5 - Discontinued Operations

  • On February 18, Faurecia announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the sale of its AST (Acoustics and Soft Trim) division and all conditions are met to qualify this activity as discontinued, in compliance with IFRS 5.

  • Therefore, Group sales in 2021 exclude the AST figures and previous periods are restated and presented accordingly.

  • This led to a restatement of Q1 2020 sales to €3,678 million vs. €3,739 million released in April 2020.

  • A table in appendix presents 2020 restated quarterly figures; only Interiors, as regards Business Groups, and Europe, as regards regions, are impacted by this restatement.

Faurecia sales

WW auto prod

in €m

in m vehicles*

Q1 2019 as released in April 2019, reminder

4 325

22 023

Q1 2020 as released in April 2020

3 739

17 251

Q1 2020 restated for IFRS 5

3 678

Currency effect

-183

% of sales

-5,0%

Scope effect

60

% of sales

1,6%

Organic growth

450

% of sales

12,2%

Q1 2021

4 005

19 459

reported change

8,9%

* IHS Markit dated April 2021 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Q1 2021 sales amounted to €4,005 million, up 8.9% on a reported basis, including:

  • A negative currency effect of €(183) million or -5.0% of sales, mainly attributable to the US dollar and the Brazilian real vs. the euro.

  • A positive scope effect of €60 million or +1.6% of sales, due to one month of consolidation of SAS (January), whose consolidation started in February 2020.

Q1 2021 sales grew by 12.2% on an organic basis, with strong outperformance in all regions

  • At Group level, a strong unfavorable geographic mix effect estimated at c. 900bps resulted in a slight underperformance of 60bps vs. worldwide automotive production growth of +12.8% (source: IHS Markit dated April 2021).

  • This unfavorable geographic mix effect is due to the relative weight of Asia, the only region where automotive production grew in the quarter, that represented 44% of worldwide automotive production in Q1 2020 vs. only 17% of Faurecia worldwide sales for the same period.

  • The turnaround of this geographic mix effect and the start of production of new Seating programs that will ramp up over the rest of the year will contribute to accelerate sales growth and outperformance as from Q2.

SALES BY BUSINESS GROUP

in €m

Seating

Interiors

Clean Mobility

Clarion Electr.

Group

Q1 2019 as released in April 2019, reminder

1 842

1 293

1 144

47

4 325

Q1 2020 as released in April 2020

1 402

1 165

976

197

3 739

Q1 2020 restated for IFRS 5

1 402

1 103

976

197

3 678

Currency effect

-49

-67

-58

-9

-183

% of sales

-3,5%

-6,0%

-5,9%

-4,7%

-5,0%

Scope effect

60

60

% of sales

5,4%

1,6%

Organic growth

191

129

120

11

450

% of sales

13,6%

11,7%

12,3%

5,7%

12,2%

Q1 2021

1 544

1 225

1 038

199

4 005

reported change

10,1%

11,0%

6,4%

1,0%

8,9%

Seating (39% of Group sales)

  • Double-digit organic sales growth of +13.6%

  • Organic growth was strong in China (both with international and Chinese OEMs); sales in all other regions recorded organic growth in the mid-single digits

  • As already commented, significant SoPs (Start of Production) will start as from Q2 and boost Seating outperformance in the coming quarters

Interiors (30% of Group sales)

  • Double-digit organic sales growth of +11.7%

  • Reported sales included a positive scope effect of €60 million or +5.4% of sales, due to one month of consolidation of SAS (January), whose consolidation started in February last year; this positive scope effect did not fully offset the negative currency effect of €(67) million or -6.0% of sales in the quarter

  • Organic growth was driven by China and Europe, as well as SAS (+30% on an organic basis)

Clean Mobility (26% of Group sales)

  • Double-digit organic sales growth of +12.3%

  • Organic growth was driven by China (+84% on an organic basis), as well as strong growth of commercial vehicles (+22% on an organic basis)

Faurecia Clarion Electronics (5% of Group sales)

  • Organic sales growth of +5.7%

  • Organic growth was driven by China but was impacted by the shortage of electronic components

SALES BY REGION

in €m

Europe

North Am.

Asia

o/w China

South Am.

RoW

Group

Q1 2019 as released in April 2019, reminder

2 217

1 117

798

604

150

43

4 325

Q1 2020 as released in April 2020

1 931

1 014

635

357

128

32

3 739

Q1 2020 restated for IFRS 5

1 869

1 014

635

357

128

32

3 678

Currency effect

-28

-88

-24

-10

-41

-3

-183

% of sales

-1,5%

-8,6%

-3,7%

-2,8%

-32,1%

-8,4%

-5,0%

Scope effect

35

17

7

7

1

60

% of sales

1,9%

1,6%

1,1%

2,0%

0,5%

1,6%

Organic growth

94

9

310

316

26

12

450

% of sales

5,0%

0,9%

48,7%

88,4%

20,1%

38,8%

12,2%

Q1 2021

1 970

952

928

670

113

42

4 005

reported change

5,4%

-6,1%

46,1%

87,6%

-11,5%

30,2%

8,9%

Europe (51% of Group sales)

  • Positive scope effect of €35 million (one month of SAS) or +1.9% of sales slightly exceeded negative currency effect of €(28) million or -1.5% of sales

  • Sales up 5.0% on an organic basis, outperforming regional automotive production by 590bps
    (-0.9%, source: IHS Markit dated April 2021)

  • Organic growth was mainly driven by Seating and Interiors (including SAS)

North America (23% of Group sales)

  • Strong negative currency effect of €(88) million or -8.6% of sales largely offset the positive scope effect of €17 million or +1.6% of sales and the organic growth of €9 million or +0.9% of sales, resulting in reported sales down 6.1% year-on-year

  • Sales up 0.9% on an organic basis, outperforming regional automotive production by 540bps
    (-4.5%, source: IHS Markit dated April 2021)

  • Organic growth was mainly driven by Seating

Asia (23% of Group sales)

  • Sales up 48.7% on an organic basis, outperforming regional automotive production by 1,730bps
    (+31.4%, source: IHS Markit dated April 2021)

  • The strong double-digit organic growth was mainly driven by China

  • In China, sales grew by 88.4% on an organic basis, outperforming regional automotive production by 480bps (+83.6%, source: IHS Markit dated April 2020)

  • All Business Groups posted very strong double-digit growth

  • Faurecia’s sales in Asia and China significantly exceeded pre-Covid sales of Q1 2019

South America (3% of Group sales)

  • Strong negative currency effect of €(41) million or -32.1% of sales largely offset a limited positive scope effect of €1 million or +0.5% of sales and solid organic growth of €26 million or +20.1% of sales, resulting in reported sales down 11.5% year-on-year

  • Sales up 20.1% on an organic basis, outperforming regional automotive production by 1,610bps
    (+4.0%, source: IHS Markit dated April 2021)

  • Organic growth was mainly driven by Interiors and Clean Mobility

In Q1, the Group sales outperformance was impacted by a strong unfavorable geographic mix estimated at c. 900bps. This impact is due to the relative weight of Asia, the only region where automotive production grew in the quarter, that represented 44% of worldwide automotive production in Q1 2020 vs. only 17% of Faurecia worldwide sales for the same period.

AFTER THE SUCCESSFUL SPIN-OFF, FAURECIA HAS NOW A FREE FLOAT OF 85% WITH AN ENLARGED INTERNATIONAL SHAREHOLDER BASE

The distribution of the Faurecia shares that were previously held by PSA, then Stellantis, has now successfully taken place. As previously commented, Faurecia has now a free float of 85% with an enlarged international shareholder base and an increased share liquidity.

This was reflected in the inclusion of Faurecia into the CAC® Next 20 Index, effective on March 22.

In the 15% non-free float of Faurecia are the four major historic shareholders of PSA and FCA: Exor with 5.5% of total share capital, Peugeot 1810 (the subsidiary of Peugeot Invest and Établissements Peugeot Frères that holds their stake in Faurecia) with 3.1%, Bpifrance with 2.4% and Dongfeng with 2.2%. As a reminder, all four shareholders have undertaken a lockup agreement for a period of 180 days following the completion of the distribution by Stellantis.

The upcoming non-dilutive Employee Shareholding Plan (named “faur’Eso”), with shares delivery on July 28, should give total employee shareholding of up to 2.6%.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

On April 16, the Board of Directors convened its Annual General Meeting to approve the 2020 financial statements.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 31 at the Company’s registered office in Nanterre at 2pm. In the context of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis, the Board of Directors decided, in accordance with applicable regulation, that the General Meeting will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without shareholders being physically present.

The Board of Directors proposes the payment in cash of a dividend of €1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date will be June 3, 2021 (with a record date on June 4, 2021) and the dividend will be paid on June 7, 2021.

Shareholders will be asked to approve the ratification of the cooptation of Jean-Bernard Lévy as Board member and the renewal as Board members of Patrick Koller, Penelope Herscher and Valérie Landon. In addition, shareholders will be asked to appoint the company Peugeot 1810 as Board member, with Robert Peugeot as permanent representative.

The full agenda, draft resolutions, as well as the main modalities for participating in and voting at the Annual General Meeting, will be set out in the meeting notice to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and on the Group’s website (www.faurecia.com) on April 23, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting will be streamed (live and deferred broadcast) on the Group’s website.

Further information required by law related to the General Meeting will be provided separately.

2021 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

On February 22, Faurecia announced its 2021 full-year guidance, based on the assumption of 76.6 million vehicles produced in the world in 2021, up 8% vs. 2020 (vs. IHS Markit forecast of 80.9 million vehicles at that time).

The latest IHS Markit forecast (dated April 2021) now stands at 79.7 million vehicles, up 13% vs. 2020. This downward revision over the last two months reflects the impact of the shortage of electronic components on the automotive industry.

Faurecia maintains its estimate of 76.6 million vehicles produced in 2021 and all its financial targets for the year are fully confirmed:

  • Sales of at least €16.5 billion and sales outperformance > +600bps

  • Operating margin of c. 7% of sales, close to pre-Covid levels

  • Net cash flow of c. €500 million and net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio < 1.5x at year-end

All other 2022 and 2025 targets and ambition that were presented during the Capital Markets Day of February 22 are also confirmed.

Faurecia’s assumption of 2021 worldwide automotive production assumes no major lockdown impacting production or retail sales in any automotive region during the year.

All financial targets are based on 2021 average currency rates of 1.18 for USD/€ and 8.15 for CNY/€.
A conference call for financial analysts and media will be held today at 8:00am (Paris time).

Dial-in numbers:

  • France: +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94

  • UK: +44 (0) 207 192 8000

  • USA: +1 631 510 74 95

No access code needed.
The financial presentation accompanying the conference call will be available at 7:30 am today (Paris time) on the Faurecia website: www.faurecia.com and may also be viewed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/78ctqs49

A replay will be available as soon as possible after the call.

Calendar
May 31, 2021: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
July 26, 2021: H1 2021 Results (before market hours)
October 26, 2021: Q3 2021 sales (before market hours)

Contacts
Press
Eric FOHLEN-WEILL
Corporate communications Director
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58
eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com


Analysts/Investors
Marc MAILLET
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@faurecia.com



About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,500 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2020, the Group posted sales of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the CAC® Next 20 Index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

APPENDICES

Definitions of terms used in this document

Sales growth

Faurecia’s year-on-year sales evolution is made of three components:

  • A “Currency effect”, calculated by applying average currency rates for the period to the sales of the prior year,

  • A “Scope effect” (acquisition/divestment),

  • And “Growth at constant currencies”.

As scope effect, Faurecia presents all acquisitions/divestments, whose sales on an annual basis amount to more than €250 million.

Other acquisitions below this threshold are considered as “bolt-on acquisitions” and are included in “Growth at constant currencies”.

In Q1 2021, there was no effect from “bolt-on acquisitions”; as a result, “Growth at constant currencies” is equivalent to sales growth at constant scope and currencies also presented as “Organic growth”.

IFRS 5 – Discontinued Operations

On February 18, Faurecia announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the sale of its AST (Acoustics and Soft Trim) division and all conditions are met to qualify this activity as discontinued, in compliance with IFRS 5.

Therefore, Group sales in 2021 exclude the AST sales and previous periods are restated and presented accordingly.

This restatement impacts only Interiors, as regards Business Groups, and Europe, as regards regions.

Sales (in € millions)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

H1 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

H2 2020

FY 2020

as previously released

3 739

2 431

6 170

3 874

4 610

8 484

14 654

restated for IFRS 5

3 678

2 406

6 084

3 823

4 538

8 361

14 445


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Global Markets: Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

    Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since Apr. 7. "The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets," said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.

  • Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

    Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since Apr. 7. "The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets," said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.

  • The Week Ahead – Economic Data, Monetary Policy, and Geopolitics in Focus

    It’s a busy week ahead, with economic data, corporate earnings, and monetary policy in focus. Geopolitics and COVID-19 news will also influence in the week.

  • Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery

    Auto industry executives are rattled by a global shortage of semiconductors which is hitting production in China, after hoping the world's biggest car market could spearhead global recovery in the sector. Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen AG, China's biggest foreign automaker which wants to sell over four million vehicles in the country, said the impact of the shortage remains unabated in the second quarter this year.

  • Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd is buying smaller domestic peer Galaxy Resources for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable producer of the key raw material for electric vehicle batteries. The all-stock deal for A$1.78 billion ($1.38 billion)announced on Monday, which will also establish Australia's most valuable lithium miner with a A$4 billion market capitalisation, comes as demand for the material is booming amid a jump in global sales of electric vehicles. The new entity will have hard rock, brine, and chemicals assets across Australia, Argentina, Canada and Japan, and will be able to accelerate development and sell into global markets.

  • Bitcoin slumps 14% as pullback from record gathers pace

    Bitcoin was last trading down 10% at $53,991 as of 1320 GMT, a whopping $12,000 below record highs set on Wednesday. Data website CoinMarketCap cited https://coinmarketcap.com/headlines/news/chinas-xinjiang-blackout-and-bitcoin-hashrate-correction-caused-btc-price-crasha blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the selloff. Luke Sully, CEO at digital asset treasury specialist Ledgermatic, said in an email that people "may have sold on the news of the power outage in China and not the impact it actually had on the network".

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Greenback Caps Aussie, Kiwi

    The Business NZ PMI came in at 63.6, up 9.4 points from February, and the highest monthly result since the survey began in 2002.

  • Mortgage rates dive back near 3%, opening up refinance opportunities

    Rates have dropped, but experts warn that the downward trend isn't likely to last.

  • Bitcoin plummets as much as 15% just days after hitting record high

    Bitcoin dropped as much as 15% overnight, its biggest intraday drop since February, just days after hitting record highs.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – New Minor Support Moves Up to 4142.25

    If this market is going to form a short-term top, it’s not likely to be related to an economic event, but rather surprise news.

  • The era of subsidies for wind and solar may be ending far too soon

    The cost of renewable energy is plunging, but there are still sound reasons to encourage its adoption through subsidies.

  • BP to Stop Flaring of Natural Gas in Permian Basin by 2025: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc will spend about $1.3 billion to build a network of pipes and other infrastructure to collect and capture natural gas produced as a byproduct from oil wells in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported.The plans, to be announced Monday, will eliminate routine flaring of natural gas in the oil field by 2025, the paper said. The burning of gas in this way is prevalent in the Permian because most producers there drill for more profitable oil and often incinerate the gas that comes as a byproduct, it added.“We will be producing oil and gas for decades, but it will be a certain kind of oil and gas,” Dave Lawler, the chairman of BP America Inc., is quoted in the WSJ. “It’s a highly profitable barrel and it’s a responsibly produced barrel.”READ: BP Cleans Image With Oil Asset Sales While Emissions Stay BehindThe investment reflects the ever-growing pressure on the industry to reduce its carbon footprint and contributions to climate change. At the end of March, BP announced it had lowered its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, those associated mostly with production, by 16% in 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Panic Eases After Government Breaks Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- After two weeks of relentless losses, China Huarong Asset Management Co. bondholders are finally finding reasons for optimism.Huarong bonds jumped after China’s financial regulator said on Friday that the bad-debt manager was operating normally and had ample liquidity, its first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing a deadline to report earnings on March 31. While the regulator’s statement was hardly a full-throated pledge of government support, it was enough to cement a rally in Huarong bonds from record lows and ease fears of contagion. The gains continued on Monday.One of the state-owned company’s dollar bonds -- a 3.375% note maturing in May 2022 -- climbed to about 85 cents after trading at 65 cents on Wednesday, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.The rebound suggests investors have become less concerned about extreme scenarios like bankruptcy. Yet questions remain about the extent of Beijing’s support as Huarong tries to overhaul its business.The company, controlled by China’s Ministry of Finance, has been mired in scandal since its former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery in 2018 and executed earlier this year. Under Lai, Huarong moved beyond its original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt, raising billions of dollars from offshore bondholders and expanding into everything from trust companies to securities trading and illiquid investments.If China decides to impose losses on Huarong bondholders in a debt restructuring, it would be the nation’s most consequential credit event since the late 1990s and the clearest sign yet that Beijing is serious about reducing moral hazard in its $54 trillion financial industry. But if Huarong continues to meet its obligations, the company’s bonds could end up delivering a windfall to investors who bought after prices plunged this month.“The fact that a regulator finally said something should give the market some confidence,” said David Loevinger, a former China specialist at the U.S. Treasury and now a managing director at TCW Group Inc. in Los Angeles. “The amazing thing is like many investors, if you asked me a month ago, what is the risk of Huarong restructuring its debt, I would have said close to zero. Even though I still think it’s unlikely, the risk is no longer zero.”In a statement late Friday, Huarong said it will accelerate disposal of existing risks and keep focusing on its main business of non-performing loans. Huarong said it’s working on its full-year earnings report with its auditor and will disclose it at an appropriate time.Investors will be keeping a close eye on the company’s near-term debt payments for any signs of stress.Huarong’s onshore securities unit has wired funds to repay a local bond due April 18, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Reports that Huarong has prepared funds to pay a S$600 million ($450 million) bond due April 27 helped trigger the rally in its offshore debt from record lows on Thursday.The comments from China’s regulator on Friday suggest the worst of the Huarong crisis is likely over, according to Yong Zhu, who manages about $6 billion at DuPont Capital Management in Wilmington, Delaware.“The statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is a clear indication that the policy of the Chinese government is to support Huarong and avoid near term default,” said Zhu, who doesn’t own the bonds.Credit-default swaps on China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., an offshore unit of Huarong, tumbled to 956 basis points on Friday from a record 1,466 basis points, according to ICE Data Services.What Bloomberg Intelligence says“The Chinese government still operates in an opaque manner. So until something is officially announced, things are still in play. It’s either a bailout or a big haircut. People are sensitive to any news.”-- Dan Wang, credit analyst a Bloomberg Intelligence.If Huarong were to restructure with offshore bondholders taking a hit, investors would reassess the credit risk of other Chinese companies that use a similar funding mechanism, said Nick Smallwood, an emerging-market debt strategist at M&G Investments. That would make future borrowing more costly and difficult to come by, Smallwood said.“I think there is an expectation that Huarong will not default and that it is a structurally important credit, resulting in a higher likelihood of government support,” said Steven Oh, head of fixed income at Pinebridge Investments.Chinese policy makers will have to weigh the broader market implications as they decide how to proceed, according to TCW’s Loevinger.“Clearly, the direction of the policy is they want to send a signal that creditors have to pay more attention to credit risks and they have to stop expecting bailouts,” Loevinger said. “They want to kill the chicken to scare monkeys. But having Huarong default would be killing the tiger. Obviously, it’s a much bigger systemic risk.”(Updates with Monday trading from second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pakistan Considering Plan to Allow Direct Listing of Local Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s markets regulator is considering a proposal to allow direct listing of local companies on the stock exchange, a route that’s easier than meeting rules required for initial public offerings.The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan is discussing the plan, the regulator’s Chairman Aamir Khan who proposed the idea said in an interview on April 13 at his office in Islamabad. If the proposal is approved it will help companies, especially state-owned ones, looking to sell existing shares as they will not even need approvals from the regulator for the transaction in most instances.“Direct listing is a concept which is there in developed markets already,” said Khan. “It’s something on our internal drawing board right now.”Just like in most other global markets, companies in the South Asian nation are rushing to tap capital markets for funds, riding on strong investor sentiment. Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index’s 45% gain in the past year has encouraged new listings on the bourse.The regulator has allowed a slew of new products and changes in the past few years including market halts, exchange-traded funds, and digital on boarding of stock market investors. It has also introduced a regulatory sandbox that allows startups to operate in areas that are not regulated.Pakistan’s SEC is now working on making Real Estate Investment Trust launches easier. The need for a mandatory building completion certificate, seen by many investors as a hurdle, has been removed, Khan said. Pakistan has not seen any REITs after its debut in 2015. An increase in taxes stymied plans of about eight REITs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oaktree and Blackstone in battle for Australia's Crown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Oaktree Capital Group has proposed funding a A$3 billion ($2.3 billion) buyback by Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd of its founder's stake, setting up a clash with rival Blackstone Group for the troubled casino firm's future. Private equity giant Oaktree's offer of a "structured instrument" to help Crown buy back James Packer's 37% stake comes just a month after Blackstone lobbed an A$8 billion full takeover offer. Crown did not specify what Oaktree would receive under its proposal, which it said it was considering, along with Blackstone's offer.

  • Should you pay off your student loan debt by refinancing your mortgage?

    You could do a cash-out refi to take care of your college debt, but beware of risks.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Biden faces mounting pressure for new payment

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% on Sunday, just days after reaching a record of $64,870. It subsequently pared some of the losses and was trading at about $57,000 at around 1:25 p.m. in Tokyo Monday.Ether, the second-biggest token, dropped below $2,000 over the weekend before also paring losses. The volatility buffeted Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano too. Dogecoin -- the token started as a joke -- bucked the trend and is up 25% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.The weekend carnage came after a heady period for the industry that saw the value of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth about $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the crypto plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment, and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.”‘Price to Pay’“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley moved toward providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients.VolatilityThat’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Moreover, governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses.(Updates prices in the second and third paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis-China's green car credit scheme turns up heat on carbon-emitters

    A policy shift by China's government is ratcheting up pressure on automakers to hasten development of green vehicles or pay rivals such as Tesla Inc and Chinese startups for green credits. Regulators are putting more teeth on a system of tradable green car credits to wean the industry off a decade-long policy of subsidies which has helped create some of the biggest companies in the industry. The system gives automakers credits for selling electric or fuel-efficient vehicles that can offset penalties on their more carbon-intensive models.

  • China’s Internet Stocks Face More Pain, Global Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a historic antitrust crackdown on China’s biggest tech companies last week, investors are betting there is more pain ahead.GAM Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management Inc. see more regulatory tightening in China’s clampdown on monopolistic practices, putting pressure on the country’s leading internet stocks over the next few months. The Hang Seng Tech Index, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, has already lost about a quarter of its value from a rout that began mid-February.The shockwaves from Beijing’s bid to quell abuses of information and market dominance among industry leaders have left global investors pondering the prospects of China’s internet firms. The antitrust crackdown has exacerbated a global tech selloff sparked by rising bond yields, as traders forecast tighter liquidity conditions at home and abroad and lower company valuations.“Regulations for China internet companies, especially the big ones, will continue to tighten in 2021,” said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset. “This uncertainty may act as a cap for some companies temporarily.”China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-month long investigation into the e-commerce giant’s market practices, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. Over the past week, more than 30 tech giants issued pledges to obey antitrust laws after Beijing gave them a month to conduct reviews and comply with government guidelines.READ: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden AgeAlibaba shares have slumped 23% in Hong Kong from a peak in October. Food delivery platform Meituan and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which have been on analyst radars for regulatory probes, are down 36% and 18%, respectively, from their peaks earlier this year. By contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is up more than 8% this year despite entering a technical correction in March.Looking ahead, China’s tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. This coincides with some facing delisting threats and sales curbs in the U.S., and others reverberating from a selloff sparked by Archegos Capital Management.Valuations too are serving as a deterrent for investors. Even after its decline, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at about 38 times its 12-month earnings estimates versus the 29 times multiple of its American counterpart.“We have already applied a valuations discount to the whole Chinese internet sector to factor in higher regulation risks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a Zurich-based fund manager at GAM. The $132 billion asset manager has reduced its exposure to the sector in the past few months amid high valuations, she added.The Hang Seng Tech Index was down as much as 1.1% on Monday. Tencent shares fell as much as 1.9% after Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley lowered their target prices on expectations that advertising revenues will take a hit as apparel-brand and online-education providers cut spending.Keep the FaithThat said, Beijing has moved far faster with its antitrust reforms than the U.S. and Europe have in similar efforts. The landmark case against Microsoft Corp.’s alleged software monopoly took more than half a decade of back-and-forth before settling in 2004. Current hearings involving U.S. tech titans from Google to Facebook Inc. span several fronts, multiple cases and plaintiffs, and may not see the inside of a courtroom for years to come.In contrast, Beijing regulators torpedoed Ant’s IPO the month after Ma’s infamous speech, published new rules shortly after intended to curb monopolistic practices across its internet landscape, then launched its probe into Alibaba on Christmas Eve.“Clarity reduces uncertainty, so this is a positive,” said Joshua Crabb, a portfolio manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.That has helped give investors more optimism for the long term. Money managers see the potential for tech companies to boost earnings as digital technologies catch on for everything from e-commerce and entertainment to social media, a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.Meanwhile, mainland traders have kept the faith. They still hold about 6.5% stake in Tencent, the highest in at least three years, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data.“Post this round of regulation scrutiny, we believe the Chinese internet industry will resume healthy growth,” GAM’s Cortesi said.(Updates with performance of Hang Seng Tech Index, Tencent in tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.