Q2 2021 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement

Welltec A/S
·2 min read

August 19th 2021

Q2 2021 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement

Welltec® will disclose its Q2 2021 Interim Report and will discuss the results during an investor conference call to be held Thursday, August 26th 2021 at 5 pm CEST.

The conference call will be available only for current and prospective bond holders, broker dealers and securities analysts and can be accessed by dialing in a few minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to participate in Welltec’s investor conference call.

Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting Mads Brixtofte Rasmussen mbrasmussen@welltec.com and registering for the call. Registration will not be possible once the investor conference has started.

The Q2 2021 Interim Report will be made available in the “Investor Room” on Welltec’s website at http://www.welltec.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Søgaard Suhr, CFO.

Cell: +45 20 34 04 88

E-mail: ssuhr@welltec.com

Company Profile:

Welltec® is a global technology company that develops and provides efficient hi-tech solutions to the energy sector. Our cutting-edge products and services are designed to optimize the performance and integrity of a well through innovative thinking in well completions and interventions and cover all well phases, from appraisal to plug and abandonment. With over 25 years of worldwide experience, working with thousands of clients and partners, we continue to support the industry by providing the most versatile hi-tech solutions available, solving the most complex of challenges. Our services are routinely deployed in all types of onshore and offshore well environments, including the most extreme and hostile such as: deepwater, subsea, extended reach, heavy oil, unconventional gas and geothermal well environments. Our lightweight solutions are based on advanced engineering, clean technology, and a determination to help our clients reduce environmental emissions, fuel consumption and carbon footprints in a safe and sustainable way. Welltec is a quality-driven company where we develop and apply proven technology to address the challenges of tomorrow’s needs.


